(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 -

Summary analysis -- Qatar National Bank --------------------------- 02-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Qatar

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-May-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

10-Oct-2005 A/A-1 A/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP a-

Anchor bbb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Leading domestic banking franchise.

-- Strong capitalization and earnings efficiency.

-- High systemic importance in Qatar.

-- 50%-owned by the Qatari government.

Weaknesses:

-- Rapid growth of balance-sheet assets.

-- Increasing cross-border funding.

-- Geographic concentration in a wealthy but small domestic market.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Qatar-based Qatar National Bank (QNB) is stable, reflecting our view that the bank's key strengths, including its dominant commercial position, strong capital and earnings, and shareholding structure will remain relatively unchanged, despite potential pressure from a strong increase in balance-sheet assets. Given its dominance in the public sector and large size relative to peers--a key advantage in financing large government-related entity projects--we expect QNB to capture a large part of the significant lending growth anticipated in the Qatar economy.

We would lower the ratings on the bank if we were to take a negative rating action on the State of Qatar (AA/Stable/A-1+).

We would also consider taking a negative rating action if fast growth in lending were to result in a material deterioration in asset quality or capitalization, or if geographic expansion risks were to materialize and increase the bank's risk profile, owing to our view of the bank's aggressive acquisition plan. Also, the ratings could come under pressure following significant deterioration in QNB's funding profile, which has become increasingly skewed toward external funding.

We see very limited potential for a positive rating action on the bank in the foreseeable future, given our view of the banking system in Qatar illustrated by our 'bbb' anchor for the bank. Also, given our criteria for factoring in government support, a limited improvement of the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) or an upgrade of Qatar by one notch would not trigger a positive rating action on QNB.

