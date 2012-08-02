(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Sweden-based bus services provider Nobina AB has announced a temporary
deferral of the coupon and principal repayments on its EUR85 million senior
secured notes due on Aug. 1, 2012, until Oct. 31, 2012.
-- We view the deferral, and Nobina's inability to meet its original
obligations under the notes in full and on time, as a default under our
criteria.
-- Therefore we are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
Nobina to 'SD' (Selective Default) from 'CC' and our issue rating on the
senior secured notes to 'D' (Default) from 'CC'.
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'SD' (Selective
Default) from 'CC' its long-term corporate credit ratings on Sweden-based bus
services provider Nobina AB and its subordinate holding company Nobina Europe
Holding AB.
At the same time, we lowered to 'D' (Default) from 'CC' our issue rating on
the senior secured notes issued by Nobina's finance subsidiary Nobina Europe
AB. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of
average (30%-50%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a
payment default.
Rationale
The downgrades follow Nobina's announcement of the deferral of interest and
principal repayments due on its EUR85 million senior secured notes on Aug. 1,
2012, until Oct. 31, 2012. We view the deferral, and Nobina's inability to
meet its original obligations under the notes in full and on time, as a
default under our criteria.
We understand that Nobina is in advanced discussions with noteholders
regarding an exchange offer to refinance the notes and has received support
from almost all noteholders for an exchange. We understand from the company
that discussions on the final terms of this refinancing remain ongoing.
Under the proposed refinancing, if Nobina has cash exceeding a certain
threshold, a 9.125% coupon will be paid in cash on the new notes. However, if
cash balances are below the threshold, the coupon will be 11.125% payment in
kind. In addition, under the terms of the new notes, noteholders will benefit
from a cash sweep, subject to certain conditions, which will replace the
existing amortization feature.
We aim to reassess our ratings on Nobina following the successful completion
of the proposed refinancing.
Prior the announced deferral, Nobina launched a note exchange offer on July 2,
2012, and subsequently updated the timeline for acceptance of this offer on
July 6, and again on July 13, 2012. Under our criteria, we viewed this
exchange offer as a distressed restructuring. As such, it would still have led
to a default of the notes and the selective default of Nobina and Nobina
Europe Holding, had it been successfully executed prior to the notes' Aug. 1,
2012, maturity date. We understand that Nobina had received support for the
exchange offer from noteholders representing more than 80% of the notes
outstanding. However, the minimum acceptance level for the exchange was 98%.
Under the exchange offer, noteholders would have been able to exchange their
holdings at par (EUR85 million) for EUR97 million (Swedish krona 860
million) of new notes due Dec. 31, 2014.
Liquidity
We assess Nobina's liquidity position as "weak" under our criteria. This is
mainly due to the shortfall associated with the maturity of the EUR85 million
notes. Nobina has announced a deferral of the interest and principle due on
the notes, but we understand that this is a short-term solution to provide
time to complete the refinancing. As such, we currently forecast a shortfall
between uses and sources of cash over the 12 months to Feb. 28, 2013.
Over the 12 months to Feb. 28, 2013, we calculate total sources of liquidity
of about SEK700 million, comprising:
-- SEK90 million of unrestricted cash;
-- SEK256 million available under a revolving receivables discounting
facility. We understand that this expires in October 2012, and as such do not
consider it in our analysis; and
-- Our forecast of unadjusted funds from operations of SEK360
million-SEK420 million.
We forecast uses of approximately SEK1.5 billion over the period, including:
-- SEK1.5 billion of debt and capital expenditure (capex). Nobina's
short-term debt maturities include the EUR85 million senior secured notes, as
well as approximately SEK650 million of finance lease payments.
Cash balances, internal operating cash flows, and the receivables discounting
facility are Nobina's only liquidity sources, absent available committed
credit facilities. We anticipate that Nobina will fund the majority of the
capex, which pertains to financial leases for new buses.
We understand that there are no maintenance financial covenants in the
documents relating to Nobina's debt.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on Nobina Europe AB's EUR85 million senior secured notes
maturing on Aug. 1, 2012, is 'D'. The recovery rating on the notes is '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for senior secured
lenders in the event of a payment default.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings,
Update, May 12, 2009
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Nobina AB
Nobina Europe Holding AB
Corporate Credit Rating SD CC/Negative/--
Nobina Europe AB
Senior Secured Debt* D CC
Recovery Rating 4 4
*Guaranteed by Nobina Europe Holding AB.