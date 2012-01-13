(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine's (Naftogaz)
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'. Naftogaz's
USD1,595m government-guaranteed notes are affirmed at 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The IDRs continue to reflect that default is a real possibility due to the
continued weakness of Naftogaz's business and particularly its financial profile
and its ongoing dependency on the Ukrainian government for timely liquidity
support.
One of the key concerns for Naftogaz is the disparity between the prices for gas
imported from Russia's Gazprom ('BBB'/Positive) and regulated tariffs for
heating companies in Ukraine ('B'/Stable). Tariffs for residential customers and
heating companies increased by 50% from 1 August 2010, but plans for further
increases did not materialise. Additionally, the price for imported gas jumped
by almost 60% between Q410 and Q411 which means that the tariff deficit
significantly widened.
The Ukrainian government has approached Russia to renegotiate the price formula
in the 10-year gas import contract signed in January 2009. Fitch views the
outcome of the talks and its timing as highly uncertain. The government's stance
contributed to a pause in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on
financial help to Ukraine. This in turns makes future tariff increases more
uncertain.
Assuming the current gas price and domestic tariffs, the deficit (negative free
cash flow) would increase in 2012 compared to 2011. This means that Naftogaz
will need greater subsidies or capital contributions in order to meet its
obligations. Naftogaz received over UAH21bn in subsidies and capital increases
during 2010 and around UAH12bn during 2011.
The tariff deficit is further exacerbated by Naftogaz's customers' poor payment
record. Net receivables increased to UAH16.7bn at YE10 (of which only 23% were
not past due) from UAH9.3bn at YE09 (66% were not past due). Additionally,
impaired receivables increased to UAH19.9bn from UAH18.9bn.
Fitch notes that the government has taken steps to improve cash collection rates
including penalties to household customers and specialised distribution accounts
to side-step heating companies with poor payment morale. In May 2011, the
government adopted a number of resolutions leading to a write off of around
UAH11.4bn of Naftogaz's historical trade receivables and tax payable of around
UAH16bn. From December 2011, Gazprom extended payment terms for Naftogaz by
three weeks (and allowed settlement in the Russian rouble). The agency therefore
expects an improvement in Naftogaz's working capital position at YE11.
The current uncertainty extends to a lack of transparency and Naftogaz's
business restructuring plans being considered by the government. A scenario of
closer cooperation with Gazprom on gas transit through Ukraine and lower import
prices may be positive for Naftogaz considering Gazprom's decreased reliance on
Ukraine for its gas exports to EU and therefore possible decrease of transit
though Ukraine. However, the current uncertainty is negative for Naftogaz's
IDRs.
Fitch rates Naftogaz's USD1,595m notes at 'B', in line with the sovereign
rating, based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the government
of Ukraine. The agency does not expect Naftogaz's potential business
restructuring to have an impact on the guarantee. The guaranteed notes represent
around 24% of Naftogaz's debt (the rest is largely secured on inventories (gas)
and/or receivables).
Naftogaz's liquidity remains weak, with a USD25m (UAH200m) committed undrawn
credit facility due in May 2012, negative free cash flow and UAH10.4bn of debt
due in 2012 (largely in January and October). The company expects to receive
sufficient subsidies from the government and new loans to repay upcoming
maturities. Naftogaz also remains significantly exposed to foreign currency and
interest rate risks.