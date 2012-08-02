BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
Aug 02 Bocage Mortgages No 1 Limited & Sagres - Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A (deal name Bocage Mortgages No. 2)
* Moody's updates on Bocage Mortgages No 1 and No 2
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022