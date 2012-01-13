Jan 13 - Fitch Ratings says that Iliad's (not
rated) Free Mobile price plans are more aggressive than Fitch
expected. Three competitors have so far reacted, pointing to
further price competition in the French mobile market. Bouygues
Telecom is expected to announce the new prices for its low-cost
brand B&You next week. The agency expects French mobile service
revenue to see further declines over the next 18-24 months.
Fitch believes that this new pricing environment is clearly
credit negative but unlikely to lead to negative rating actions
for France Telecom (FT; 'A-'/Stable) and Vivendi
('BBB'/Stable). Exposure to French mobile revenues
remains limited for FT and Vivendi, accounting for approximately
25% of FT's group revenues and 30% of Vivendi's group revenues.
FT's 2G/3G roaming agreement with Free Mobile provides an
initial effective hedge against Free Mobile's arrival.
Iliad's pricing was on average 50% cheaper than comparable
products offered by other French operators before the recent
round of price cuts. Its comprehensive package includes
unlimited voice calls to fixed and mobile in France and 40
European countries, unlimited SMS and 3GB of data.
Free Mobile is taking advantage of the relatively high
pricing of mobile services in France. Fitch estimates that prior
to this week's realignment, average mobile voice pricing in
France was approximately EUR0.10/minute compared to around
EUR0.07 in the UK and Germany, amongst the lowest in Europe. In
addition, mobile termination rates (MTR) in France are the
lowest in Europe. The material gap between relatively high
retail prices and low MTRs inevitably created favourable
conditions for a new entrant to come with fairly disruptive
offers and force existing players to revise their pricing
structures.
It remains to be seen if Free Mobile's packages will be
economically viable. Irrespective of the profitability that
Iliad will achieve in this segment, Fitch believes that these
mobile propositions are ultimately designed to protect Iliad's
triple-play customer base in a rapidly evolving quadruple-play
market.
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Virgin Mobile, France
Telecom's low-cost brand Sosh and SFR quickly followed suit in
an attempt to limit churn with repositioned tariffs.