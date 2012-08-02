(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has migrated the 'Fitch D(ind)' rating of India-based Prime Impex Limited's (PIL) non-fund based limits of INR2,860m to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PIL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.