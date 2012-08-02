(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski's (PKO BP) Support Rating at '2'.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS

PKO BP's Support Rating is based on the high probability of support from the Polish authorities, considering the bank's high domestic systemic importance. Fitch's view of probable support also takes into account PKO BP's still significant government ownership, its deposit funding structure based on retail savings and potential reputational damage for the government should the bank default. In addition, the bank's moderate size (total standalone assets equal about 12% of GDP), and the fact that Poland's other large commercial banks are mainly foreign-owned, should reduce the overall cost of support for the authorities in case of systemic stress.

At end-Q112, PKO BP was the largest bank in Poland with a market share of about 14% in total assets and around 22% in deposits of retail customers. At end-July 2012, the state directly held 33.39% in the bank, with a further 10.25% stake held by the fully state-owned Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK, 'A-'/Stable). In July 2012, the state reduced its stake in the bank to 43.64% (from 51.24%) as part of the privatisation plan and ultimately aims to reduce it further to a blocking 25% plus one share.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A multi-notch downgrade of the sovereign rating would trigger a downward revision of the bank's Support Rating. The adoption by Poland of bank resolution legislation which provided for burden sharing with creditors in case of failures, could also give rise to downward pressure on the rating.

In Fitch's opinion, the further divestment by the Polish authorities of PKO BP's shares would be unlikely to impact PKO BP's Support Rating given the bank's unchanged systemic importance and the still strong degree of state control over the bank. PKO BP's corporate charter limits the voting rights of a single shareholder (excluding the state and BGK) to 10% of the total.