-- We have lowered our estimates of Ineos' EBITDA for fourth quarter 2011 and 2012 in view of weaker economic conditions and increased pressure on intermediate chemicals and cracker margins.

-- In our base-case scenario, we forecast an increase in adjusted debt to EBITDA toward 6x in 2012, from close to 4x in 2011, and believe the risk of a covenant breach in 2012 to be high.

-- We are revising our outlook on Ineos to stable from positive and affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Ineos' minimal amount of debt maturing until 2013 mitigates the effects of the deteriorated operating environment and heightened risk of a covenant breach in 2012.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on Swiss chemicals producer Ineos Group Holdings S.A. (Ineos) and Ineos' U.K. subsidiary Ineos Holdings Ltd. to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on Ineos.

The rating actions stem from our view that Ineos' EBITDA would have fallen in the fourth quarter of 2011 and will likely remain under pressure in 2012. For this year we now factor in EBITDA of closer to EUR1.2 billion, instead of EUR1.5 billion previously, under our base-case credit scenario. This is in view of the worsened economic outlook in Europe, with a modest recession forecast for the first half of the year; sharply declined naphta-cracker margins; and increased pressure on intermediate chemical margins over the past several months.

Consequently, we estimate that Ineos' adjusted debt-to-EBITDA margin will deteriorate to almost 6x in 2012, compared with less than 5x in our previous forecast. Nevertheless, we believe the company's credit metrics for 2011 would have improved after a strong performance in the first three quarters. We estimate the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 4.2x for the full year 2011, despite our view of much lower EBITDA in the fourth quarter. However, our base-case scenario points to a possible covenant breach in 2012, in terms of the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio and EBITDA interest coverage ratio. This is even if we currently assume that banks would consent to resetting covenant levels, as they have in the past.

We still view Ineos' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," given its continually low credit metrics and perceived low financial flexibility, despite substantial debt reductions from disposals in 2010 and 2011. The risk of covenant breaches in 2012-2013 is high, in our view, given tightening covenant levels and anticipated less-supportive petrochemical margins. Concentrated ownership, group complexity, and refinancing risk in relation to large debt maturities in 2013-2016 are other weaknesses. The group's gradually improving credit metrics and positive free cash flow (FCF) expectations, in view of the reduction of the interest burden and capital spending following the disposal of its refinery assets, mitigate these risks.

Our assessment of Ineos' "fair" business risk profile takes into account the group's diverse large-scale integrated petrochemical sites, access to low-priced ethane for its U.S. cracker and polyolefin plants, and its fairly resilient chemical intermediate segment (phenols, nitriles, oxides, and oligomers). We also consider that profitability and FCF have improved, owing to cost reductions implemented in previous years and reduced capital intensity following the refinery disposal. Key business weaknesses include the cyclicality of petrochemical profits and exposure to challenging economic conditions in Europe, which contributes about 60% of sales, and a sluggish recovery in the U.S. (32% of sales).

The stable outlook reflects our view that Ineos' minimal amount of debt maturing until 2013 and likely positive, near-term free cash flow mitigate the effects of the deteriorated operating environment and the heightened risk of a covenant breach in 2012. The outlook also reflects our anticipation of timely bank support for Ineos in relation to waiving covenant breaches, as banks did in the past. We also factor in Ineos' track record of modest deleveraging and improved profitability in 2010 and 2011.

We could lower the rating if Ineos were unable to renegotiate its covenants by June 2012 or refinance debt maturing in 2013 sufficiently ahead of their due dates. This could for instance occur if bank support were to weaken, which in our opinion is more difficult to gauge than in the past.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, in view of the worsened economic conditions, and would hinge on improved operating forecasts, headroom under covenants, as well as progress on timely refinancing of debt maturing in 2013-2016.

