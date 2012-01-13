(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and 'A' respectively. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs have been revised to Negative from Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed South Africa's Short-term IDR at 'F2' and Country Ceiling at 'A'.

"The Negative Outlook reflects the limited progress on several long-standing structural issues that have over time caused South Africa's economic performance to fall behind its peers," says Purvi Harlalka, Director in Fitch's Sovereigns group. "Not least of the problems that require urgent attention is the economy's inability to create sufficient jobs for its labour force. This inability has not only constrained growth and kept the tax base narrow but has also caused public finances to become increasingly redistributive in an effort to address the lack of social mobility. The resultant narrowing of fiscal space undermines a key support to South Africa's creditworthiness," adds Ms Harlalka.

GDP growth has averaged 2.7% over the past five years, compared to a 'BBB' peer group average of 3%. The gap in per capita growth is even wider. Estimates of potential growth have been revised down to around 4% and such a pace is unlikely to be achieved in the next few years without an acceleration of structural reforms. The employment rate is a low 40% and unemployment stuck at 25%. The political challenge presented by these issues will increase over time.

South Africa's public finances, though still a rating strength, are no longer such a stand out strength compared to peers. Fiscal space has been used up in the recession. By Q113, the budget deficit will have averaged 5% of GDP for four years running and debt will have risen to 42% of GDP, where it will be in line with the 'BBB' median but 1.6x higher than in 2008 and back up to levels last seen in fiscal year 1999/2000 (FY00), when South Africa's rating was two notches lower. In Fitch's view, the higher debt level, together with the fact that the wage bill and social transfers consume 52% of the budget, has substantially reduced the fiscal room available to South Africa to counteract any significant economic shocks.

Although they remain better than peer medians, South Africa's external finances are also deteriorating. In 2010 South Africa became a net external debtor, albeit a small one (1.3% of GDP), from having been a net external creditor during 2004-2009. The increase in external indebtedness reflects the fact that South Africa's current account has been in deficit since 2004 despite the fact that there has been a commodity price boom for most of this period. The saving ratio is relatively low and foreign direct investment (FDI) has averaged just 1.5% of GDP over this period. The current account deficit (CAD) is set to widen to 4.4% of GDP in 2012 from 4% in 2011 and 2.8% in 2010, following a weakened outlook for exports, so the increase in net debt will continue. However, the CAD is unlikely to reach the 7% of GDP levels recorded in 2007 and 2008 due to a slowdown in consumption.

South Africa's 'BBB+' rating remains underpinned by the strength of its institutions relative to its peers. These include a robust macroeconomic and regulatory framework, an independent and objective judicial system, and able governance. The resulting favourable business climate has enabled the development of a sophisticated corporate and financial sector. The depth and liquidity of the latter has enabled South Africa to borrow mainly in its own currency - 90% of government debt is rand denominated - which is a key rating strength.

South Africa's macroeconomic framework derives important strength from the credibility of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), which has successfully managed inflation down over the last decade. Inflation will exceed its target range (3%-6%) in 2012 but in Fitch's view that owes partly to exogenous factors like food and administered prices and does not diminish the SARB's inflation fighting credentials. However, inflation is typically higher than in peers as is exchange rate volatility, the latter due to portfolio flows. Despite this, domestic confidence in the currency is high as evident in the low dollarisation of contracts. The sound financial system is also a rating strength.

Political noise has increased in recent months and is set to continue this year. However, Fitch sees the threat of nationalisation - a key focus of debate - as being remote. Although the African National Congress (ANC) has historically favoured a large role for the state, it is unlikely to expropriate assets. However, its entertaining of the nationalisation debate has upset investor confidence. ANC policy towards this issue will only be clarified in the wake of the policy conference in May 2012. Any move to nationalise mines would adversely affect the business climate and have immediate and negative consequences for the rating.

Failure to accelerate growth and make it more labour-intensive on a sustained basis will gradually weaken South Africa's credit fundamentals and have negative implications for the rating. Conversely creditworthiness would benefit from structural reforms that increase growth and employment prospects. High unemployment already fosters widespread criminal violence and deters foreign investment. Over time it could also threaten social and political stability, damaging the investment climate further.

Further increases in spending, especially the wage bill or social transfers, will limit South Africa's already diminished fiscal space. It will also push up debt and the interest bill to levels beyond those commensurate with its current rating.