-- Our 2012 counterparty criteria does not classify certain transaction accounts as direct
substantial support.
-- As a result, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all
classes of notes in Deva Financing.
-- The Mortgage Business originated the loans in the pool of first-ranking mortgages that
back U.K. RMBS transaction Deva Financing.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised and removed from CreditWatch negative its
credit ratings on all classes of notes in Deva Financing PLC (see list below).
Today's rating actions reflect the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria (see
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). Our
rating actions also reflect the resolution of our Dec. 21, 2011 CreditWatch negative placements
(see "European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating Actions"), after we
lowered our long-term rating on Bank of Scotland PLC (BoS; A/Stable/A-1) to 'A' from
'A+' in November 2011.
The reserve fund in this transaction is held with BoS. Under our superseded 2010
counterparty criteria, we classified the reserve fund as direct substantial support, since it
represents 19% of the closing pool balance and the exposure period is greater than 365 days.
However, our 2012 counterparty criteria does not classify certain transaction accounts as
direct substantial support. We can therefore give full benefit to the reserve fund in this
transaction at all rating levels.
Following the application of our 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
criteria, our credit analysis results shows an increase in the weighted-average foreclosure
frequency (WAFF) and the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) for each rating level (see "U.K.
RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). The change in the WALS is mainly
due to the application of our revised market-value decline assumptions. The overall effect of
the application of our criteria is an increase in the required credit enhancement at each rating
level.
As a result of the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria and our 2012 counterparty
criteria, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of
notes in Deva Financing.
Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected deterioration that we
would expect at each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years, under moderate
stress conditions, are in line with our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit
Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).
The Mortgage Business PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BoS, originated the loans in the
pool of first-ranking mortgages that back U.K. RMBS transaction Deva Financing.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Deva Financing PLC
GBP6.9 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
A1 AAA (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A2 AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A3 AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A4 AA (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg