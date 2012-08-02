(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Limited's
(PSC) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional
rating actions is provided below.
The affirmation reflects PSC's continuing strategic importance to the government
of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) in shipping coal to its thermal power plants, as well as
its moderate credit profile with a net cash position at end-FY11 (year end
March).
The ratings continue to reflect stable freight volumes and strong revenue
visibility arising from PSC's contractual monopoly for transporting coal from
Indian suppliers to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB). The company has been
transporting coal to TNEB for the last 30 years.
Fitch also expects PSC's EBITDA margins to improve (FY11: 0.5%), in view of
revised tariffs for ferry services (effective July 2012) and the company's
memorandum of understanding with NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited for
transporting coal on a cost-plus commission basis. NTECL is a JV between TNEB &
National Thermal Power Corporation Limited ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The agency
notes that PSC's margins remain insulated from the volatile charter and fuel
prices as costs are passed on to TNEB.
PSC depends on timely payments from TNEB to meet its counterparty commitments.
While TNEB's stand-alone credit and financial profiles are weak with large
accumulated losses, it has historically been making timely payments to PSC as
coal is essential for the former's day-to-day operations. Fitch believes that
this trend is likely to continue and the recent tariff hike by TNEB is likely to
improve PSC's collections and, consequently, reduce stress on the latter's
working capital utilisations (more than 95% during the last six months).
Further, GoTN has been continuously supporting TNEB's operations; Fitch rates
the government-guaranteed debt of TNEB's generation and distribution unit,
TamilNadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd, at 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)'.
Fitch also believes that TNEB will support Poompuhar if its contingent
liabilities crystallise, as it has done in the past.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- net debt/EBIDTA above 3.3x from any large debt-led acquisition of ships or
stretching of working capital cycle (FY11: 25 days).
- a weakening of relationship between TNEB and GoTN or between TNEB and PSC or
PSC and GoTN
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- an improvement in PSC's business profile due to a significant diversification
of customers while maintaining net debt/EBITDA below 0.2x.
Established in 1974, PSC is a GoTN-owned Chennai-based company. The company owns
three ships and charters around seven to eight ships. In FY11, PSC reported
revenue of INR5,169m and EBITDA of INR23m. It reported zero debt, cash & cash
equivalents of INR68m and term deposits with Tamil Nadu Power Corporation of
INR65m.
Fitch has also affirmed PSC's bank loan ratings, as follows:
- INR100m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB(ind)'
and National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)'
- INR60m non-fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch
BBB(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)'