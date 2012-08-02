(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Limited's (PSC) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The affirmation reflects PSC's continuing strategic importance to the government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) in shipping coal to its thermal power plants, as well as its moderate credit profile with a net cash position at end-FY11 (year end March).

The ratings continue to reflect stable freight volumes and strong revenue visibility arising from PSC's contractual monopoly for transporting coal from Indian suppliers to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB). The company has been transporting coal to TNEB for the last 30 years.

Fitch also expects PSC's EBITDA margins to improve (FY11: 0.5%), in view of revised tariffs for ferry services (effective July 2012) and the company's memorandum of understanding with NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited for transporting coal on a cost-plus commission basis. NTECL is a JV between TNEB & National Thermal Power Corporation Limited ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The agency notes that PSC's margins remain insulated from the volatile charter and fuel prices as costs are passed on to TNEB.

PSC depends on timely payments from TNEB to meet its counterparty commitments. While TNEB's stand-alone credit and financial profiles are weak with large accumulated losses, it has historically been making timely payments to PSC as coal is essential for the former's day-to-day operations. Fitch believes that this trend is likely to continue and the recent tariff hike by TNEB is likely to improve PSC's collections and, consequently, reduce stress on the latter's working capital utilisations (more than 95% during the last six months). Further, GoTN has been continuously supporting TNEB's operations; Fitch rates the government-guaranteed debt of TNEB's generation and distribution unit, TamilNadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd, at 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)'. Fitch also believes that TNEB will support Poompuhar if its contingent liabilities crystallise, as it has done in the past.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- net debt/EBIDTA above 3.3x from any large debt-led acquisition of ships or stretching of working capital cycle (FY11: 25 days).

- a weakening of relationship between TNEB and GoTN or between TNEB and PSC or PSC and GoTN

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- an improvement in PSC's business profile due to a significant diversification of customers while maintaining net debt/EBITDA below 0.2x.

Established in 1974, PSC is a GoTN-owned Chennai-based company. The company owns three ships and charters around seven to eight ships. In FY11, PSC reported revenue of INR5,169m and EBITDA of INR23m. It reported zero debt, cash & cash equivalents of INR68m and term deposits with Tamil Nadu Power Corporation of INR65m.

Fitch has also affirmed PSC's bank loan ratings, as follows:

- INR100m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR60m non-fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)'