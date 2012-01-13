(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 13 -
OVERVIEW
-- We placed our rating on Claris Finance 2005's class A notes on
CreditWatch negative on Dec. 9, 2011, following the CreditWatch negative
placement of our sovereign ratings on Italy; as such, our rating on the class
A notes remains on CreditWatch negative.
-- Today's affirmation of our 'AA (sf)' rating on the class B notes
follows a review of the transaction's performance, together with the
application of our 2010 counterparty criteria, where we tested whether the
notes could pass our stress tests without giving benefit to the interest swap.
-- Claris Finance 2005 is an RMBS transaction, backed by two pools of
mortgage loans secured over Italian residential and commercial properties
granted to individuals, single proprietorships, and companies.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit rating on Claris Finance 2005
S.r.l.'s class B notes. We have kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes
following the CreditWatch negative placement of our sovereign ratings on Italy
(see list below).
Today's rating actions follow a review of the transaction's performance, where
we conducted a credit and cash flow analysis, and applied our 2010
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations
Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).
On July 12, 2011, we resolved our CreditWatch negative placement on the class
A notes following the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria, thus
affirming our rating on these notes at 'AAA (sf)'. At the same time, we raised
our rating to 'AA (sf)' from 'A (sf)' on the class B notes given the increased
level of credit enhancement since closing (see "Ratings List Resolving
European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-July 12, 2011
Review").
On Dec. 9, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our 'AAA (sf)' rating on
the class A notes after we placed Italy's sovereign ratings on CreditWatch
negative. This is because the current rating on this class is higher than the
maximum structured finance ratings we would assign under our criteria if we
lowered the sovereign ratings by up to two notches (see "270 European
Structured Finance Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Eurozone
Sovereign CreditWatch Placements").
CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
We have affirmed our rating on the class B notes, given the increased credit
enhancement available. Credit enhancement for the class B notes has increased
since closing--as the portfolio has amortized--to 11.59% from 4.5%. The pool
factor at the end of the latest collection period was approximately 33%.
The aggregate risk measures are gradually improving as a result of the
transaction's ongoing deleveraging. The weighted-average loan-to-value ratio
(WALTV) of the collateral is now significantly lower than at closing (about
50% down from 68%). Furthermore, the seasoning is now much higher than at
closing (weighted-average seasoning of 90 months, up from 14 months).
Arrears have increased since September 2011 totaling 6.2%. Since closing, the
transaction has recorded defaults of 3.58% of the initial collateral balance,
which excess spread has cured. Therefore, the outstanding balance of the notes
is currently equal to the performing portfolio's performing balance (net of
defaults).
COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA APPLICATION
We do not consider the transaction documents relating to the swap provider and
derivative counterparty, Societe Generale (A+/Watch Neg/A-1), to be in line
with our 2010 counterparty criteria. Therefore, we tested additional scenarios
where we gave no benefit to the interest rate swap in our cash flow analysis
for the class A and B notes.
We applied the following assumptions and analysis to assess basis risk in the
transaction. In our rating analysis, we have identified a basis risk, which
could arise from the index on which interest is earned on the assets being
lower than the index on which interest is calculated for the notes. If so, the
issuer may experience a shortfall in the amount of income required to repay
noteholders. Namely, there is a mismatch between the floating rate of interest
payable on the notes (indexed to three-month EURIBOR [Euro Interbank Offered
Rate] and resetting quarterly), and the floating rate of interest payable on
the underlying loans (indexed to six-month EURIBOR and resetting monthly,
quarterly--in most of the cases--or semi-annually).
We note that other relevant aspects of our counterparty analysis have not
changed since our previous review on July 12, 2011.
Claris Finance 2005 is an RMBS transaction, backed by two pools of mortgage
loans secured over Italian residential and commercial properties granted to
individuals, single proprietorships, and companies. Veneto Banca SCRL and
Banca di Bergamo SpA originated the underlying collateral. The transaction
closed in July 2005.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here.
APPENDIX
ASSESSMENT OF BASIS RISK
To assess basis risk, we calculated the difference between the rates by taking
the highest three-month EURIBOR over a three-month period (liabilities'
index), and the lowest of the indices payable on the assets over a one-month,
three-month, and six-month period respectively, taken together over
approximately 10 years and averaged by the weight of floating-rate loans
resetting monthly, quarterly, and semi-annually, respectively. We applied
rating-specific percentiles to assess the historical differences observed, to
derive the number in the distribution corresponding to that specific
percentile.
In the first 18 months of the recession period, we assumed a reduction in the
interest received on the assets equal to the value of the 95th percentile of
these historical differences in the 'AAA' rating scenario, and of the 90th
percentile of these historical differences in the 'AA' rating scenario. After
the first 18 months of the recession period, the reduction applied corresponds
to the value of the 40th percentile.