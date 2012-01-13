(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We placed our rating on Claris Finance 2005's class A notes on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 9, 2011, following the CreditWatch negative placement of our sovereign ratings on Italy; as such, our rating on the class A notes remains on CreditWatch negative.

-- Today's affirmation of our 'AA (sf)' rating on the class B notes follows a review of the transaction's performance, together with the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria, where we tested whether the notes could pass our stress tests without giving benefit to the interest swap.

-- Claris Finance 2005 is an RMBS transaction, backed by two pools of mortgage loans secured over Italian residential and commercial properties granted to individuals, single proprietorships, and companies.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit rating on Claris Finance 2005 S.r.l.'s class B notes. We have kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes following the CreditWatch negative placement of our sovereign ratings on Italy (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow a review of the transaction's performance, where we conducted a credit and cash flow analysis, and applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

On July 12, 2011, we resolved our CreditWatch negative placement on the class A notes following the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria, thus affirming our rating on these notes at 'AAA (sf)'. At the same time, we raised our rating to 'AA (sf)' from 'A (sf)' on the class B notes given the increased level of credit enhancement since closing (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-July 12, 2011 Review").

On Dec. 9, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes after we placed Italy's sovereign ratings on CreditWatch negative. This is because the current rating on this class is higher than the maximum structured finance ratings we would assign under our criteria if we lowered the sovereign ratings by up to two notches (see "270 European Structured Finance Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements").

CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

We have affirmed our rating on the class B notes, given the increased credit enhancement available. Credit enhancement for the class B notes has increased since closing--as the portfolio has amortized--to 11.59% from 4.5%. The pool factor at the end of the latest collection period was approximately 33%.

The aggregate risk measures are gradually improving as a result of the transaction's ongoing deleveraging. The weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (WALTV) of the collateral is now significantly lower than at closing (about 50% down from 68%). Furthermore, the seasoning is now much higher than at closing (weighted-average seasoning of 90 months, up from 14 months).

Arrears have increased since September 2011 totaling 6.2%. Since closing, the transaction has recorded defaults of 3.58% of the initial collateral balance, which excess spread has cured. Therefore, the outstanding balance of the notes is currently equal to the performing portfolio's performing balance (net of defaults).

COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA APPLICATION

We do not consider the transaction documents relating to the swap provider and derivative counterparty, Societe Generale (A+/Watch Neg/A-1), to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. Therefore, we tested additional scenarios where we gave no benefit to the interest rate swap in our cash flow analysis for the class A and B notes.

We applied the following assumptions and analysis to assess basis risk in the transaction. In our rating analysis, we have identified a basis risk, which could arise from the index on which interest is earned on the assets being lower than the index on which interest is calculated for the notes. If so, the issuer may experience a shortfall in the amount of income required to repay noteholders. Namely, there is a mismatch between the floating rate of interest payable on the notes (indexed to three-month EURIBOR [Euro Interbank Offered Rate] and resetting quarterly), and the floating rate of interest payable on the underlying loans (indexed to six-month EURIBOR and resetting monthly, quarterly--in most of the cases--or semi-annually).

We note that other relevant aspects of our counterparty analysis have not changed since our previous review on July 12, 2011.

Claris Finance 2005 is an RMBS transaction, backed by two pools of mortgage loans secured over Italian residential and commercial properties granted to individuals, single proprietorships, and companies. Veneto Banca SCRL and Banca di Bergamo SpA originated the underlying collateral. The transaction closed in July 2005.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

ASSESSMENT OF BASIS RISK

To assess basis risk, we calculated the difference between the rates by taking the highest three-month EURIBOR over a three-month period (liabilities' index), and the lowest of the indices payable on the assets over a one-month, three-month, and six-month period respectively, taken together over approximately 10 years and averaged by the weight of floating-rate loans resetting monthly, quarterly, and semi-annually, respectively. We applied rating-specific percentiles to assess the historical differences observed, to derive the number in the distribution corresponding to that specific percentile.

In the first 18 months of the recession period, we assumed a reduction in the interest received on the assets equal to the value of the 95th percentile of these historical differences in the 'AAA' rating scenario, and of the 90th percentile of these historical differences in the 'AA' rating scenario. After the first 18 months of the recession period, the reduction applied corresponds to the value of the 40th percentile.