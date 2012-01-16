(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 -

-- Following the final investment decision on the Ichthys LNG project, we maintain our strong business risk profile and modest financial risk profile on INPEX Corp.

-- We continue to anticipate that pressure on INPEX's financial profile will increase because the heavy burden of capital investment required for the project is likely to weigh on the company in the medium to long term.

-- We affirm the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on the company. The outlook remains negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater financial deterioration due to large capital investments.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on Japan-based oil and gas exploration and production company INPEX Corp., following the final investment decision on the Ichthys LNG project. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on the company remains negative.

On Jan. 13, 2012, INPEX and Total S.A. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), a project partner with a 24% working interest, announced their final investment decision on the Ichthys LNG project in Australia. The project is currently budgeted to cost US$34 billion, of which INPEX will bear US$24.7 billion, based on its 72.805% interest. The companies aim to begin production by the end of 2016. The Ichthys project and the Abadi project in Indonesia are the first two LNG projects that INPEX will operate, and both are of very high strategic importance, in our opinion.

We continue to view INPEX's financial risk profile as modest, anchored in a conservative financial policy and strong operating cash flows. INPEX's financial risk profile already incorporates a weakening of its financial standing over the medium to long term. However, the recent financial investment decision for the Ichthys project confirmed our view that the heavy burden of capital investment for the project still has the potential to prevent INPEX from maintaining its modest financial risk profile over the medium to long term.

The negative outlook on the ratings on INPEX reflects the potential for greater deterioration in the company's financial profile due to the risks inherent in such a large capital investment as well as the potentially adverse rating implications of the negative outlook on the sovereign ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). A key factor for INPEX's credit quality will be the progress of the Ichthys project and its impact on the company's credit profile. If we come to believe the deterioration in INPEX's financial risk profile is more severe than we anticipate, due to, for example, larger-than-expected capital expenditures, we may lower the stand-alone credit profile and the corporate credit ratings on the company. We may also lower the ratings if we lower the long-term sovereign rating on Japan to 'A+' from 'AA-'. Conversely, we may revise the outlook back to stable if we conclude that INPEX is likely to sufficiently mitigate deterioration in its financial risk profile and if we revise the outlook on Japan's 'AA-' sovereign rating back to stable.