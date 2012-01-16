(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Development Bank of the Philippines' (DBP) ratings, including its 'BB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and 'bb+' Viability Rating. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

"The rating affirmation reflects DBP's sound balance sheet and satisfactory earnings profile, counterbalanced by risks arising from its policy-driven lending as well as concentration in its loan and borrowing counterparties," says Alfred Chan, Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "There is limited upside to the bank's ratings, which are already high relative to many Philippine banks rated by Fitch, and for a policy bank."

Any perceived weakening in loss absorption capacity, asset quality and/or funding, especially in a sudden and sustained downturn, would be negative for DBP's ratings. Nonetheless, Fitch is maintaining a Stable Outlook on the view that any increase in credit costs is likely to only moderate earnings, with little impact on the bank's core capitalisation; its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (without hybrids) was a strong 12.6% at end-June 2011. Moreover, the bank's strong links with the Philippine government support its access to official development assistance funds and public sector deposits, thereby aiding its funding profile. Meanwhile, Fitch will monitor the ongoing state-level legal probe surrounding certain transactions of the bank, which could result in negative rating implications, although the impact appears limited at this stage.

Fitch views DBP as systemically important to the domestic economy, given its 100% government ownership, mandated policy role and 4% share of banking system assets. However, the '3' Support Rating and 'BB' Support Rating Floor reflect only a moderate probability of state support, constrained by the Philippine government's 'BB+' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.

The 'BB+' rating of the senior notes is the same as DBP's IDR, as the senior notes constitute its direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations and, hence rank equally with its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The 'B+' hybrid rating is three notches below the bank's Viability Rating due to the instrument's deeply subordinated status and dividend deferral mechanism. Fitch views the risk of dividend deferral as low, given the bank is unlikely to breach its regulatory minimum capital adequacy ratios and its likely sufficient distributable reserves.

DBP is a government-owned policy bank that supports developmental programmes and projects that are aligned with the government's agenda in the Philippines.

The full list of rating actions is as follows:

DBP:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Stable Outlook

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'

- USD300m 5.5% senior notes 25 March 2021 affirmed at 'BB+'

- USD130m perpetual callable subordinated hybrid notes affirmed at 'B+'