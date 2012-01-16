(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Russian Federation's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Stable from Positive and affirmed the IDRs at 'BBB'. The agency has also affirmed Russia's Short-term IDR at 'F3' and Country Ceiling at 'BBB+'.

"Political uncertainty in Russia has risen and the global economic outlook has worsened since Fitch last affirmed the rating in September 2011. The likelihood of an upgrade has receded and the balance of risks is better reflected by a Stable Outlook," says Charles Seville, Director in Fitch's Sovereign group.

Political risk, reflected by poor governance indicators, is a long-standing weakness compared with most other 'BBB' rated countries, and recent events have highlighted the limitations and risks associated with Russia's political model.

Although Fitch believes the current prime minister, Vladimir Putin, is still the strong favourite to win presidential elections on 4 March, it is unclear how the country's leadership will respond to the unexpected wave of protests triggered by the elections to the Duma on 4 December and to the broader shift in the political landscape. Voters handed the ruling United Russia party a much-reduced majority, and demonstrators protested against electoral fraud. More protests are expected in the run up to the presidential election. In the long term, democratic development that leads to better governance could be positive for Russia's ratings, but in the short term, uncertainty has increased.

Political uncertainty increases the risk of capital flight, which could put greater pressure on Central Bank of Russia reserves and the rouble. Net private sector capital outflows reached USD84bn in 2011, up from USD34bn in 2010, but well below the USD134bn of outflows in 2008. An acceleration of capital outflows in Q411 was probably driven largely by global investor risk aversion. International reserves fell to USD500bn by end-2011 from USD545bn at the end of August 2011, although they remain substantial. The rouble weakened by 11% in the last four months of 2011 against the US dollar.

A government under popular pressure may be less inclined to carry out a fiscal adjustment, to reduce the non-oil fiscal deficit towards its pre-crisis target of 4.7% of GDP. Fitch has previously said such action is necessary for Russia's rating to progress. While Russia still has fiscal buffers in the shape of its sovereign wealth funds (sovereign wealth funds held USD112bn at the end of 2011), the underlying position of the public finances has deteriorated. Rapid growth in spending, averaging 17% in the four years to 2011, has widened the non-oil fiscal deficit, pushed up the fiscal breakeven oil price to around USD117/b for 2012 and has increased vulnerability to an eventual fall in oil prices.

Higher than expected oil prices (and rouble depreciation) helped public finances to outperform the budget in 2011. The federal budget recorded a surplus of 0.8% of GDP, compared with a deficit of 2.3% of GDP under revised June 2011 budget plans. In 2012, assuming Brent averages USD100/b (close to the government's assumption), the federal budget will record a deficit of 2% of GDP. This assumes some slippage from the 1.5% of GDP target in the 2012 budget approved by the president in December.

In the event of a renewed downturn in the global economy, Russia would have less room for a fiscal stimulus than it did in 2008. Such global economic risks have increased given the crisis in the eurozone, which led Fitch to revise down global growth forecasts in Q411.

Russia's net external creditor position, at both the national and sovereign level, forms a buffer to external shocks and is a major support to the rating. Sovereign net foreign assets reached an estimated USD486bn (27% of GDP) at the end of 2011, the fifth-strongest in the 'BBB' category. The private sector owes USD300bn (26% of GDP) and is a net external debtor, but short-term external debt is lower than in 2008, and better covered by reserves.

There have also been encouraging developments in macroeconomic policy. The CBR has tightened liquidity, which helped reduce inflation to 6.1% at end-2011, its lowest December level since 1991. It has also permitted much greater flexibility of the rouble. Over the medium term, this has the potential to lower inflation, reduce vulnerability to oil price shocks and improve financial stability.

A narrowing in the non-oil and gas budget deficit, a sustained reduction in inflation or significant structural reforms that improve the business climate could lead to a rating upgrade. A sharp fall in oil prices or a political shock are potential triggers for negative rating action.