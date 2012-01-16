(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings notes the increase in tensions in the
Persian Gulf and the Iranian threat to close the Strait of
Hormuz, a crucial transit route for global hydrocarbon trade.
Whilst Fitch considers that this is a low probability scenario,
a closure, if protracted, would have a significant impact on the
operations of Fitch-rated energy issuers in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
Debt service would not be affected in the short term due to
significant debt service reserves.
Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited (II)
and Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited
(3) (together, RasGas) and Dolphin Energy Limited
(Dolphin) are reliant on access to the Strait of Hormuz
to export condensate, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and, in the
case of RasGas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), A large portion of
Qatari LNG is shipped through vessels owned by Nakilat Inc
(Nakilat) and hired by RasGas and the other Qatari LNG producers
(the charterers) under long-term time charter agreements.
The severity of the impact of a closure of the Strait of
Hormuz on RasGas, Dolphin and Nakilat would depend on its
duration. While RasGas and Dolphin have storage facilities
available at Ras Laffan to cope with normal requirements for
operational flexibility, these are not sized to cope with low
probability-high impact events, such as the closure of export
routes. Therefore, the projects' production would need to be
curtailed. Production of gas and liquids is integrated and so,
for Dolphin, an inability to export condensate and LPG would
also affect gas production and hence piped gas sales to the UAE
and Oman.
A closure of the Strait of Hormuz would likely be classified
as a force majeure event under Nakilat's time charters. In this
case, the charterers would be obliged to continue paying hire
for at least 24 months, at which point the time charter may be
eventually terminated.
While operations would be affected quickly after closure,
debt service for all project companies should be secure for at
least six months, as all transactions benefit from debt service
reserves sized at an amount equivalent to the senior debt
service due in the following six months. Insurance coverage may
provide additional protection depending on policies' wording and
events.
Should the Strait of Hormuz be closed, Fitch is likely to
place RasGas, Dolphin and Nakilat's bonds' ratings on Rating
Watch Negative pending developments. The ratings may come under
downwards pressure should the closure persist for several months
or events escalate.
The ratings of the three transactions are as follows:
Dolphin:
USD1,250m 5.888% senior secured bonds due 2019: 'A+';
Outlook Stable
Nakilat:
USD850m Series A senior secured bonds due 2033: 'A+';
Outlook Stable
USD300m Series A Subordinated Second Priority Secured Bonds
due 2033: 'A-', Outlook Stable
RasGas:
Ras Gas (II) USD1,400m Series A senior secured bonds due
2020: 'A+'; Outlook Stable
RasGas (3) USD850m Series B senior secured bonds due 2027:
'A+'; Outlook Stable
RasGas (3) USD750m Series C senior secured bonds due 2016:
'A+'; Outlook Stable
RasGas (3) USD800m Series D senior secured bonds due 2027:
'A+'; Outlook Stable
RasGas (3) USD500m Series E senior secured bonds due 2012:
'A+'; Outlook Stable
RasGas (3) USD1,115m Series F senior secured bonds due 2014:
'A+'; Outlook Stable
RasGas (3) USD615m Series G senior secured bonds due 2019:
'A+'; Outlook Stable