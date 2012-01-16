Jan 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the counterparty roles involved in the transaction following amendments to the transaction documents.

-- We have also reviewed the transaction performance using the latest available monthly trustee report from December 2011.

-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on all classes of notes.

-- Skye CLO I closed in March 2004 as a partially funded synthetic CLO transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all classes of Skye CLO I Ltd.'s notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the counterparty roles in the transaction, following amendments Skye CLO I made to the transaction documents, as well as our review of the transaction's performance using the latest available monthly trustee report from December 2011. Skye CLO I closed as a partially funded synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) referencing a portfolio of loans to largely U.K. and French corporates.

In December 2011, the issuer made changes to the transaction documents to allow for the transfer of the cash constituting the note collateral, which had been deposited at closing with the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS; A/Stable/A-1) as guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider, to the euro sub-fund of RBS's Global Treasury Fund PLC (a money market fund currently rated 'AAAm'). In addition, changes were made to the documents to include a prefunding obligation by RBS for a portion of the interest payable on the notes in the event of a downgrade of its short-term rating to 'A-2'. Therefore, the limitation on the ratings on the senior notes, which we imposed as a result of our 2010 counterparty criteria, and reflected in our rating action on July 12, 2011, is no longer applicable (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "S&P Resolves 277 European Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria CreditWatch Placements (July 12, 2011 Review)," published on July 12, 2011).

In addition, since our last full review in June 2010, Skye CLO I has continued to amortize sequentially as the transaction is about to enter its fourth year of amortization. The super senior swap notional was fully amortized in June 2011, turning the transaction into a fully funded synthetic CDO. The class A notes have started to amortize, and has repaid by about 17% as of the September 2011 interest payment date (IPD).

As of the December 2011 trustee report, all of the transaction's overcollateralization tests are in compliance with their respective trigger levels. Following the cure of the class D overcollateralization ratio test, the class E notes have resumed interest payments since March 2010. We expect the remaining outstanding amount of the class E deferred interest to be repaid over the next two to three IPDs.

The overall portfolio performance has been stable since our last review, with no further credit events being reported to us. All six of the existing credit events have cash-settled, resulting in an overall achieved recovery rate of about 61%. This corresponds to EUR16.84 million of net losses. The reserve amount, which has built up using excess spread, has covered about 64% of net losses, while the remainder was covered using drawings from the former GIC account balance. The current total balance of the rated class A to E notes is about 77% of the available collateral. We expect repayment of the notes to continue as the underlying reference portfolio amortizes. This implies that the balance invested in the money market fund will reduce as equivalent amounts are withdrawn from the fund to repay the notes.

Compared with our last review, we have observed a slight downward rating migration as the percentage of assets rated in the 'B' category have increased, while those rated in the 'BB' category have decreased. We also note that about 5.3% of asset notional pertaining to one obligor is currently rated 'D'. However, as of the December 2011 trustee report, no credit event has been called in relation to the respective reference obligations. The transaction documents limit credit events to bankruptcy and failure to pay. In the event that a reference obligation is restructured without a prior bankruptcy or failure to pay, and as a result, the new terms do not fully meet the eligibility criteria, the exposure is removed from the portfolio. In our analysis, we have considered the possibility of a credit event being called on these reference obligations.

Nonetheless, in our view, these developments have been offset by the substantial deleveraging of the liabilities, and we have observed an increase in available credit enhancement across the liability structure. As a result of the above factors, we consider that the levels of credit enhancement available to the class A, B, C, D, and E notes is now commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at .