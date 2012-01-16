BRIEF-APQ Global says currently considering a further capital raise
* APQ Global Ltd - currently considering a further capital raise for company
Jan 16 Hyva Global B.V (Hyva)
* Moody's changes outlook on Hyva's ratings to negative from stable
* GS shareholders and founder shareholders are no longer regarded as a concert party for purposes of city code on takeovers and mergers