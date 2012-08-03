(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Compagnie Internationale de Leasing's (CIL) National
Long-term rating at 'BBB-(tun)' and Short-term rating at 'F3(tun)'. The Outlook on the National
Long-term rating is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING DRIVERS
CIL's National Ratings reflect deteriorated asset quality, and tighter liquidity
compared to some of its peers. However, they also factor in its adequate
profitability and a stabilised but modest Tier 1 ratio.
Fitch expects CIL's operating environment to remain difficult in 2012, given
continuing economic pressures in Tunisia, which are affecting all leasing
companies' asset quality and liquidity. The Tunisian financial sector continued
to face significant strain on liquidity in H112 due to disrupted activity in
major economic sectors.
Fitch believes that CIL's asset quality will remain under pressure in 2012,
given its large stock of restructured loans (classified as performing at
end-2011 and accounting for 9% of CIL's loan book) and high obligor
concentration in its loan portfolio. CIL's asset quality indicators remain poor,
albeit in line with its main peers. Impaired loans stabilised compared to
end-2010 (which included post-closing impaired loans subsequent to the Q111
political unrest), and accounted for 7% of gross loans at end-2011. Material
loan loss provisioning efforts resulted in unreserved impaired loans
representing a moderate 10% of equity at end-2011, which compares favourably
with peers.
According to Fitch, CIL's profitability in 2012 will largely rely on CIL's
capacity to continue monitoring recoveries efficiently, particularly for
restructured loans.
CIL does not benefit from the backing of a bank shareholder and is highly
dependent on wholesale markets. In addition, its contingency funding is thin.
However, lower lending activity in 2011 (which reduced financing needs), the
successful issuance of a TND20m (or USD13m) five-year bond in Q112 and new
committed bank credit lines to be drawn in Q312 are contributing to reduce
liquidity stress at CIL.
CIL's equity base remains modest in absolute and in relative terms (with a Tier
1 ratio of 13% at end-2011) in view of its credit risk profile and compares
unfavourably with some of its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The ratings could come under downward pressure in case of material liquidity
stress or severe deterioration of asset quality. Conversely, upside potential
for ratings could result from more comfortable funding and capitalisation, and
stronger asset quality.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'
National Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB-(tun)'