Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale Bank Plc's (CLY; 'A+'/Stable/'F1') mortgage covered bonds, issued under its no.1 programme, at 'AAA' following a review of the programme. CLY is the UK-based arm of National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB;'AA'/Stable/'F1+'). CLY currently has GBP600m outstanding covered bonds with a scheduled maturity in July 2012 and an extended maturity in November 2057.

The rating is based on CLY's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 32.6% assigned to the programme. This combination enables the covered bonds to reach 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The rating also reflects the quality of the collateral and the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds, which is sufficient to pass 'AA' stress scenarios, and provides for sufficient recoveries given default of the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. All else equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' provided CLY's IDR is at least 'A'.

The D-Factor of 32.6% assigned to CLY's no.1 mortgage covered bonds is mainly driven by the short-term liquidity risk that could arise following the default of CLY. This risk is mitigated by a reserve fund covering one month of interest on the covered bonds. This compares to the three months outlined in the criteria as a suitable provision against short-term liquidity risk, commensurate with a 'AAA' rating. Furthermore, it reflects the segregation of the cover assets in the bankruptcy-remote, special-purpose company acting as guarantor; the pass-through feature of the covered bonds, which, in the event of a default by the issuer, removes the need for assets to be liquidated to meet covered bonds obligations; the provisions for replacing the issuer as servicer of the pool and the adequacy of the issuer's IT systems. No credit is given to the oversight of the Financial Services Authority for the benefit of the covered bondholders, as the programme is not regulated under the UK regulated covered bond framework. Finally, the D-Factor incorporates an adjustment to reflect Fitch's analysis of the potential replacement of the derivative counterparty where the derivative counterparty to the asset-owning special purpose vehicle is also the issuer, in accordance with Fitch's covered bonds counterparty criteria.

The asset percentage (AP) supporting the 'AAA' rating has been revised down to 85.3% from 91% previously. This compares to the highest AP observed over the last 12 months, at 85.5%, and to the ratio of covered bonds over the cover pool (at 66% in October 2011), which is comfortably below the supporting AP. The change in supporting AP is primarily driven by the deteriorating credit profile of the portfolio of loans included in the pool. Since May 2011, the cover pool has reduced significantly in size and the better quality loans have been taken out to be used as collateral for another transaction. The level of AP supporting the rating is affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the rating will remain stable over time.

As of end-October 2011, the cover pool consisted of approximately GBP809m of residential mortgage loans and GBP91.8m of cash held in a GIC account with CLY. It consisted of 6,660 loans secured on residential properties in the UK. The WA indexed current LTV has increased to 67.71% from 66.4% in July. The cover pool assets are concentrated mainly in Greater London (25.50%), York and Humber region (21.53%), Scotland (17.03%), and the north west (8.19%). The majority of the assets in the pool are secured by owner-occupied properties. 16.2% is backed by buy-to-let properties. 8% of the cover pool was in arrears, with 3.5% being more than 90 days in arrears. Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and credit quality of the cover pool may change over time.

Fitch has compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a wind-down situation, subject to stressed defaults and losses, and under the management of a third party, to the payments due under the covered bonds. Both the cover pool and the covered bonds are sterling-denominated. The cover assets yield mainly floating rates with a relatively small amount of fixed rates (18.16% as of 31 October 2011) and interest on the covered bonds is referenced to a floating rate. An interest rate swap is in place with CLY to transform interest collections from the cover assets into one-month GBP LIBOR plus a spread.

Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and check whether the AP taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.