Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
Aug 03 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- BT Group PLC --------------------------- 03-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jul-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
17-Feb-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
31-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on U.K. telecommunications provider BT Group PLC (BT) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "intermediate" financial risk profile.
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.