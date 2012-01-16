Jan 16 -

-- France-based insurance group Euler Hermes has recently restructured, merging 13 subsidiaries into its Belgian operating entity, Euler Hermes Europe, formerly Euler Hermes Credit Insurance Belgium S.A.

-- Three former subsidiaries, the trade credit insurers Euler Hermes Kredietverzekering N.V., Euler Hermes SIAC SpA, and Euler Hermes U.K. PLC, are now branches under Euler Hermes Europe.

-- Consequently, we are withdrawing our 'AA-' long-term ratings on Euler Hermes Kredietverzekering, Euler Hermes SIAC, and Euler Hermes U.K.

-- The ratings and CreditWatch negative status on Euler Hermes Europe remain unchanged.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it withdrew its 'AA-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the trade credit insurers of the France-based insurance group Euler Hermes, Euler Hermes SIAC SpA, and Euler Hermes U.K. PLC, based respectively in Italy and the U.K., and its 'AA-' insurer financial strength rating on Netherlands-based Euler Hermes Kredietverzekering N.V. At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings on these entities were on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had originally placed them on Dec. 9, 2011.

The ratings and the CreditWatch with negative implications on the Belgian operating entity Euler Hermes Europe (AA-/Watch Neg/--) remain unchanged.

The rating withdrawals follow the recent restructuring of France-based insurance group Euler Hermes. In an effort to streamline its legal structure, Euler Hermes has merged 13 entities into its main operating entity based in Belgium, Euler Hermes Europe (formerly Euler Hermes Credit Insurance Belgium S.A.), including the trade credit insurers Euler Hermes Kredietverzekering, Euler Hermes SIAC, and Euler Hermes U.K. The legal change took effect on Dec. 31, 2011, and these three former subsidiaries are now branches under Euler Hermes Europe.

Euler Hermes Kredietverzekering, Euler Hermes SIAC, and Euler Hermes U.K. together represent the trade credit insurance business of the Euler Hermes group, reporting premium volumes of EUR41.8 million, EUR148 million, and EUR150 million respectively on Sept. 30, 2011.

