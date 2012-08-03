(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Sri Lanka-based Aitken Spence PLC's
(ASP) senior unsecured notes at National Long-Term 'AA(lka)' rating with Negative Outlook. ASP
is the holding company of diverse assets in power generation, tourism, cargo and logistics, and
services.
The rating reflects ASP's continued strong consolidated earnings and dividend
inflows from its domestic power generation assets. Its 100MW power plant located
in the township of Embilipitiya made a significant contribution to aggregate
dividends in FY12 (year end March) and FY11. Further, this cash flow is assured
over the medium term, as the power purchase agreement (PPA) between ASP and the
State of Sri Lanka, which governs the operations of this plant, does not come up
for renewal until June 2015.
The Negative Outlook reflects potential project-related and commissioning risks
on ASP's new power-sector investments in Bangladesh, such as delays and cost
overruns that could delay or impede expected project-cash generation and
dividend payments. However, Fitch takes some comfort from the high quality of
the stakeholders involved, strong demand for private-sector power generation
capacity in Bangladesh as well as ASP's track record in running similar
operations.
The Negative Outlook also reflects continued uncertainty surrounding the renewal
terms of the PPA on ASP's 24MW local power plant in Matara, and consequently the
State's medium-term stance regarding oil power-driven plants given their high
generation cost. However, this risk is partly mitigated by strong growth of
domestic electricity demand, the lower reliability of power plants owned by the
State and potential commissioning delays to these State-owned projects between
2014 and 2016.
ASP's capex will increase considerably in FY13 and FY14, largely on account of
its new power investments in Bangladesh. The company expects to fund a majority
of these investments using debt, which will increase leverage (measured as
adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR) at a group (ASP and its
subsidiaries) - and ASP level. Despite this, the group's current strong balance
sheet is likely to help sustain medium-term leverage below 3.5x (FYE12 leverage:
1.5x).
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-ASP (holding company) or consolidated leverage increasing above 3.5x on a
sustained basis, due to, among other things, cost overruns in new projects or
unexpected delays that lengthen the payback period of new investments.
Positive: a rating upgrade is unlikely in the medium-term given the structural
subordination of ASP creditors to the creditors of its subsidiaries.
Project-related and regulatory risks also constrain positive rating momentum
ASP is listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange and has been in operation for over
130 years. Tourism and power generation together accounted for over 72% of the
group's EBITDA, while power generation alone contributed to a large portion of
ASP's dividends in FY12.