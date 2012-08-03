(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's three largest private sector banks: ICICI Bank
Ltd. (ICICI), HDFC Bank Ltd. (HBL) and Axis Bank Ltd. (ABL). The
agency has affirmed the Long-Term (LT) Foreign Currency (FC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of
ICICI and ABL at 'BBB-' and HBL and ABL's National LT ratings at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlook
on the LT FC IDRs is Negative, which mirrors India's sovereign rating Outlook. The Outlook on
The banks' ratings are driven by their standalone risk profiles, as indicated by
their Viability Ratings (VR). The affirmations factor in the strength of
franchise, steady and consistent performance on various aspects of the credit
metrics, particularly asset quality, funding and profitability. The performance
of all three banks has relatively been better over peers rated 'bbb-' on the VR
scale. However, HBL's performance has been consistently superior through cycles
to that of the other two private banks.
Similarly, the banks' capitalisation (FY12 Tier 1 CAR/total CAR: ICICI:
12.7%/18.5%; HBL: 11.6%/16.5%; ABL: 9.5%/13.7%) is an important supporting
factor for the current VRs, given their risk appetite and above-average growth
plans. Fitch notes that both quantity and quality of capital across the banks
underpin absorption capacity when asset portfolios are stressed under adverse
scenarios. Fitch's stress test shows that capital impairment for all the three
banks is zero to negligible under stress conditions; a factor that also
underpins their VRs. However, HBL's ability to withstand stress is noticeably
higher than ABL and ICICI, underpinned by its robust margins, strong funding
structure and loan book diversity.
Potential sources of asset quality risks may originate from retail loans for HBL
(around 54% of total loans), which has the highest share (including unsecured
retail) among its peers, while for ICICI its exposure to cyclical sectors would
matter more if economic downturn continues unabated. Of the three, ABL's
exposure to infrastructure loans is the highest and could pose a challenge to
long-term asset quality if project completion is delayed due to persisting
economic and structural constraints. ABL also carries a high share of secured
loans, including retail, which is dominated by housing and auto loans. This, in
Fitch's view, partly balances its tighter capital position.
Risk underwriting and monitoring skills for all three banks are generally viewed
as better than domestic peers. As at end-FY12, all three banks reported a net
NPL ratio of sub 1%. Both HBL and ABL reported gross NPL ratios of around 1% in
FY12, while ICICI appears to be making progress in dealing with its legacy
portfolio that arose post the first round of the credit crisis (FY09-FY11) and
which is adequately reserved.
Low cost deposit share continues to be comfortable for the three banks ranging
between 40%-50% of total deposits; HBL (FY12: around 48%) ranging as the highest
and the most consistent performer among the three. ABL has moved towards a more
liability-focused growth strategy; steadily reducing its share of high-cost bulk
deposits in total term deposits (FY12: 63%; FY11: 70%). Both ABL and ICICI
remain exposed to dollar refinancing risks given their wholesale-funded overseas
operations. ICICI's refinancing risks are higher (over USD 2bn maturing in FY13)
compared with ABL's more diversified maturity profile. That being said, Fitch
expects ICICI to meet its near-term obligations without difficulty. On the
domestic front, ICICI has successfully expanded in its low cost deposit sources
over the last two to three years.
These strengths have translated into robust profitability that is supported by
strong income diversity (given robust fees franchise) and stable costs. The
banks have reported ROA of above 1% consistently over the past five years
(except ICICI in FY09). Moreover, stable dividend payout ratios have ensured
that internal capital accretion to the existing capital base is strong.
The implementation of Basel III is likely to mean that these banks will, at some
point before 2019, need to access the markets for capital. Fitch expects the
Indian market to be particularly active between FY16-FY18 as banks look to meet
the minimum requirements. Fitch's early estimates for the three banks suggest
that they collectively would require close to INR700bn (around USD12.5bn) by
FY18, which would need to be planned. ABL manages its capital position tightly
(relative to the other two banks), and would thereby need to start the earliest.
Severe deterioration in performance (at or beyond stress case levels) could lead
to a downgrade of the VR for ICICI and ABL and may also impact ABL's LT IDR and
HBL and ABL's National LT ratings, albeit unlikely in the medium term. In the
meantime, any meaningful reduction in capital buffer - especially if accompanied
by higher-than-expected growth and/or risk tolerance - may also prompt a
downgrade. ICICI's LT IDR is also at its Support Rating Floor, reflecting
Fitch's view of a higher probability of government support. This would be
downgraded if India's sovereign rating was downgraded. HBL and ABL's National LT
ratings are already at the highest end of the rating scale and therefore cannot
be upgraded. The ratings of hybrid instruments are based on Fitch's criteria.