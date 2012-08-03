Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 -
Ratings -- Japan Tobacco Inc. ------------------------------------- 03-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Positive/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Tobacco stemming
and redrying
Mult. CUSIP6: 471105
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Mar-2007 A+/-- A+/--
17-Jun-1999 AA-/-- AA-/--
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Japan Tobacco Inc.
Rating Rating Date
US$5 bil med-term note Prog 09/05/2003: sr
secd A+ 13-Mar-2007
¥100 bil 1.128% bnds ser 5 due 06/03/2014 A+ 29-May-2009
