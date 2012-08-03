Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
Summary analysis -- Vodafone Group PLC ---------------------------- 03-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 92857T
Mult. CUSIP6: 92857W
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-May-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
17-Oct-2005 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-headquartered mobile telecommunications company Vodafone Group PLC (Vodafone) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the group's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.