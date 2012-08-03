(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Comercial Portugues S.A.'s (BCP, 'BB+'/Negative/'B') EUR7.25bn mortgage covered bonds at 'BBB-'.

The 'BBB-' rating of BCP's OHs is supported by overcollateralisation (OC) of 26.5%, up from 24.1% previously. The higher level of OC supporting the rating is mainly due to increased refinancing spread assumptions, significantly deteriorated market conditions since the agency's last review of the programme and the increase of expected credit losses at the 'BBB-' level to 4.33% from 1.23%.

The 'BBB-' rating is based on BCP's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 100% (see 'Fitch Downgrades Three Portuguese Banks' Covered Bonds' dated 1 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). This combination equalises the OH's rating on a probability of default (PD) basis with BCP's 'BB+' IDR. According to Fitch's covered bonds rating methodology, an uplift of up to three notches can be granted depending on the recoveries expected on the covered bonds assumed to be in default at the corresponding stress levels. The level of OC the issuer publicly commits to in the investors report (26.5%) provides for a good level of recoveries on the longest dated bond assumed to be in default in a 'BBB-' level of stress. The covered bonds can therefore be rated 'BBB-'. All else being equal, a downgrade of the issuer's IDR will lead to an equivalent downgrade of its OH.

BCP's cover pool consists solely of Portuguese mortgage loans. As of June 2012, it consisted of 188,500 loans with a total outstanding balance of approximately EUR9.2bn. All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated. The programme has a notable open interest position, as a total of 91.50% of the cover assets are floating rate whereas 48% of the covered bonds yield a fixed rate of interest. To this end, Fitch has taken into account the risk of margin compression for the floating rate mortgages over time.