Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings says that BNP Paribas' (BNPP) Q212 earnings release did not provide information that would lead to a rating action. Operating profit for the quarter (EUR2.6bn as calculated by Fitch) was down by 13% year-on-year, despite a more significant decrease in its corporate and investment banking (CIB) business. Fitch derives operating profit, its measure of underlying earnings, after excluding certain items such as revaluation of own debt (EUR286m in Q212) and goodwill impairments.

The weaker performance of CIB is not surprising given market conditions, but is evidence of the earnings volatility of this business, even one that is client focussed. However, Q212 results also show BNPP's earnings diversification with more stable operating profit from its retail banking and investment solutions partially mitigating the impact of volatility in its CIB business. Operating profit from the advisory and capital markets business decreased, especially in equities, given the low demand from clients in the context of the eurozone crisis. The financing activities were less affected despite reduced volumes given the bank's deleveraging plan. The decline in operating expenses partly offset weaker revenue. The bank continues to have a good cost/income ratio for its CIB business (63% in Q212).

Operating profit from the retail banking business, which is the bank's main earnings contributor (60% of Q212 operating profit), was stable compared with Q112. However, impairment charges are starting to increase in Italian retail banking (112 basis points of customer loans) and remain high at personal finance (166 basis points), which includes the consumer finance activities. The investment solutions business continues to perform well, but its contribution is less significant for the bank (19% of Q212 operating profit).

BNPP's Basel 2.5 core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio rose to 10.9% at end-June 2012 (9.6% at end-2011), due to retained earnings and deleveraging. Deleveraging to date has led to an increase in the bank's solvency ratio by 90 basis points (90% of its target by end-2012). The bank calculated that its fully loaded Basel III ratio was 8.9% at end-June 2012, which is very close to its target of 9% by 1 January 2013.

The bank's portfolio of liquid assets increased in H112. At end-June 2012, the bank held EUR200bn (end-2011: EUR160bn) in its liquid asset buffer after haircuts, of which EUR92bn were cash and deposits with central banks. This liquidity buffer covered the bank's short-term market funding (issuance and interbank), including LTROs. Moreover, customer and long-term funding exceeded client assets.