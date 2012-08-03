(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings says that BNP Paribas' (BNPP) Q212
earnings release did not provide information that would lead to a rating action.
Operating profit for the quarter (EUR2.6bn as calculated by Fitch) was down by
13% year-on-year, despite a more significant decrease in its corporate and
investment banking (CIB) business. Fitch derives operating profit, its measure
of underlying earnings, after excluding certain items such as revaluation of own
debt (EUR286m in Q212) and goodwill impairments.
The weaker performance of CIB is not surprising given market conditions, but is
evidence of the earnings volatility of this business, even one that is client
focussed. However, Q212 results also show BNPP's earnings diversification with
more stable operating profit from its retail banking and investment solutions
partially mitigating the impact of volatility in its CIB business. Operating
profit from the advisory and capital markets business decreased, especially in
equities, given the low demand from clients in the context of the eurozone
crisis. The financing activities were less affected despite reduced volumes
given the bank's deleveraging plan. The decline in operating expenses partly
offset weaker revenue. The bank continues to have a good cost/income ratio for
its CIB business (63% in Q212).
Operating profit from the retail banking business, which is the bank's main
earnings contributor (60% of Q212 operating profit), was stable compared with
Q112. However, impairment charges are starting to increase in Italian retail
banking (112 basis points of customer loans) and remain high at personal finance
(166 basis points), which includes the consumer finance activities. The
investment solutions business continues to perform well, but its contribution is
less significant for the bank (19% of Q212 operating profit).
BNPP's Basel 2.5 core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio rose to 10.9% at end-June
2012 (9.6% at end-2011), due to retained earnings and deleveraging. Deleveraging
to date has led to an increase in the bank's solvency ratio by 90 basis points
(90% of its target by end-2012). The bank calculated that its fully loaded Basel
III ratio was 8.9% at end-June 2012, which is very close to its target of 9% by
1 January 2013.
The bank's portfolio of liquid assets increased in H112. At end-June 2012, the
bank held EUR200bn (end-2011: EUR160bn) in its liquid asset buffer after
haircuts, of which EUR92bn were cash and deposits with central banks. This
liquidity buffer covered the bank's short-term market funding (issuance and
interbank), including LTROs. Moreover, customer and long-term funding exceeded
client assets.