(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rothschild & Cie Banque's (RCB) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a',
Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES-VR AND IDRS
RCB's ratings are driven by its standalone financial strength, as reflected in
the VR, which is based on RCB's excellent advisory position in France, strong
brand name, low risk profile, very strong, albeit declining, profitability, and
satisfactory capital ratios. The VR also factors in RCB's modest size and the
permanent threat of competition from global investment banks.
RCB maintains its leadership in the mid-cap segment M&A business in France,
thanks to strong expertise secured by the bank's high-calibre and experienced
executives, and also by a high-quality network of business contacts. RCB has
very low risk appetite and consequently its balance sheet and activities are
also low risk. Its concentration in the French market means that it has been
able to size its cost base and revenue expectations to be able to remain
profitable and generate good cash flow even when market activity is low. This is
a crucial factor for the rating, which is high for an institution with such a
concentrated business. The rating also benefits from RCB having no debt and
minimal more general pay-out requirements.
The personal wealth of RCB's partners can be accessed to cover the bank's
liabilities, which is a strong incentive to maintain a low risk profile. At
end-2011, RCB's investments largely consisted of low-risk and liquid assets and
its liquidity risk was prudently managed and tightly controlled. RCB takes no
proprietary positions, and market risk is minimal. Its capital base, although
low in absolute terms, is sufficient given RCB's low risk profile.
RCB is an integral part of the Rothschild family's banking group, which included
interests in France and the UK. The group-wide oversight process improved in
H211 and H112 through more formalised risk and audit controls, and reinforced IT
security. The importance of avoiding reputational damage to the business model
and the Rothschild name means that Fitch considers that the strong involvement
of the partners in the decision-making and oversight processes is aligned with
the interests of creditors and therefore is not a negative rating driver.
RCB's profitability has proved sustainable even during depressed business
cycles. Operating profit declined in 2011 and Q112, a trend which Fitch expects
to persist in H212. However, in Fitch's view, equities and M&A markets could
undergo considerably more stress than they are currently seeing without RCB's
positive cash flow coming under threat. Its mid-cap franchise provides more
diversification than for banks focussing on larger deals.
Fitch views RCB's size and business concentration as constraints to upside
potential for its ratings. Conversely, any tarnishing of the Rothschild
reputation, substantial decline in business volume, or otherwise generated
material operating loss, would put negative pressure on RCB's ratings.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES-SUPPORT RATING
The bank's Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that any external support to
RCB, if needed, would be uncertain.
Given Basel III, the French and English Rothschild group reorganised itself, and
since June 2012, RCB is ultimately controlled by a sole family-owned holding
company, Paris-Orleans (PO), itself a French financial regulated company, which
will become in charge of the Rothschild group risk and prudential supervision,
as agreed by the French banking regulator.
RCB would look to PO or its shareholders for support if needed. Fitch believes
that it is the Rothschild family's priority to uphold the reputation of all
family companies and that resources would be made available to support RCB, to
the best of the family's ability, should the need arise. However, in Fitch's
opinion, such external support cannot be relied upon given the difficulties
associated with evaluating private family fortunes. In addition, Fitch views
support from French authorities is unlikely.
The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to Fitch's capacity to assess PO's
capacity to provide timely support to RCB, for example if a fund was established
specifically for this purpose and transparency around the fund was available to
Fitch. However, the agency does not expect any such change to be made.