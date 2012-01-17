(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 -

-- We believe payment acceleration of Chaoda's convertible bond is imminent, and we have insufficient information on the company's current offshore cash balance and other potential sources of liquidity.

-- We believe the company has limited financial flexibility and limited ability to access capital markets.

-- We are therefore lowering the corporate credit rating on Chaoda to 'CCC' from 'B-'. We are also lowering our Greater China credit scale rating on Chaoda to 'cnCCC' from 'cnB'.

-- The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd. to 'CCC' from 'B-'. At the same time, we lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on Chaoda to 'cnCCC' from 'cnB'. We kept the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were originally placed on Oct. 4, 2011.

We lowered the rating on Chaoda by two notches to reflect our view that the payment acceleration of a convertible bond is imminent. The rating remains on CreditWatch to reflect our uncertainty over the strength of Chaoda's liquidity and its ability to repay the convertible bond in a timely manner. In particular, a long delay in its annual results announcement has increased information risk.

In our opinion, investors in Chaoda's US$200 million convertible bond due 2015 have a strong incentive to accelerate bond payment, and our rating assumption is that Chaoda will fully redeem the convertible bond.

"However, we are unsure about the company's ability to redeem the bond, given Chaoda still has not announced its annual results for the year ended June 30, 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joe Poon. "Without the annual results, Standard & Poor's has insufficient information over Chaoda's current offshore cash balance and other potential sources of liquidity. We also believe Chaoda's financial flexibility has declined significantly due to its share suspension and its current condition."

Chaoda shares were suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sept. 26, 2011. Under the terms of the convertible bond, holders have the option to require Chaoda to buy back the bond if shares in the company are suspended for more than 60 consecutive days on the stock exchange. We believe the repayment of the bond will likely happen in the first week of March 2012 and it will materially weaken Chaoda's liquidity position, Mr. Poon said.

We aim to review the CreditWatch status within a month, when we expect to receive more clarity about the convertible bond arrangements, the company's liquidity situation, and the annual results. Without that information, we may lower the rating to 'CC' before March if we believe Chaoda is highly vulnerable to nonpayment of its debt obligations.

