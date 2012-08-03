Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
Aug 03
Overview
-- The 'BBB/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on Dexia Credit Local (DCL) remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- This is pending the conclusion of the in-depth investigation by the European Commission (EC) into the resolution plan presented by Dexia S.A., DCL's owner, to restructure the bank group.
-- The CreditWatch resolution will depend on our assessment of the likelihood of future support to DCL from the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments, the conditions of the funding guarantees by these governments, and the bank's future capital adequacy and profitability prospects.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on France-based Dexia Credit Local (DCL) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Nov. 23, 2011.
Rationale
We will assess the rating implications for DCL of Dexia S.A.'s resolution plan to restructure the bank group once we have sufficient visibility on the outcome of the European Commission's (EC's) current investigation into the plan. The plan contains the strategy, business plan, and prospects for the Dexia group, with particular focus on the disposal of major operating entities. It also seeks a definitive funding guarantee.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.