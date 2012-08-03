Aug 03 -

Overview

-- The 'BBB/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on Dexia Credit Local (DCL) remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- This is pending the conclusion of the in-depth investigation by the European Commission (EC) into the resolution plan presented by Dexia S.A., DCL's owner, to restructure the bank group.

-- The CreditWatch resolution will depend on our assessment of the likelihood of future support to DCL from the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments, the conditions of the funding guarantees by these governments, and the bank's future capital adequacy and profitability prospects.

Rating Action

On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on France-based Dexia Credit Local (DCL) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Nov. 23, 2011.

Rationale

We will assess the rating implications for DCL of Dexia S.A.'s resolution plan to restructure the bank group once we have sufficient visibility on the outcome of the European Commission's (EC's) current investigation into the plan. The plan contains the strategy, business plan, and prospects for the Dexia group, with particular focus on the disposal of major operating entities. It also seeks a definitive funding guarantee.