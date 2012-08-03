Aug 03 - The next 12 months will be trying for U.S. CMBS with $24 billion in loans from Fitch-rated deals set to mature, according to Fitch Ratings.

Of the nearly 1,900 fixed-rate conduit CMBS loans due to mature, 41% (59% by balance) would be unable to refinance under Fitch's defined stressed refinance parameters. Fitch does not anticipate any immediate ratings impact since potential maturity defaults are currently accounted for in Fitch's surveillance reviews.

Perhaps not surprisingly, most of the pressure will fall on what many consider the most problematic vintage.

Many loans originated in 2007 were underwritten to pro forma income and have faced significant declines in value. As such, these loans will face a particularly difficult refinance challenge. Fitch concludes that 80% (83% by balance) of all 2007 vintage loans that mature in the next 12 months would be unable to refinance.

Conversely, only 27% (23% by balance) for the seasoned ten-year loans originated in 2002 would be in danger of defaulting at maturity.

