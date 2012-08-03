(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit du Nord's (CN) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Negative Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and Support Rating at '1'. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this comment.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS

CN's IDRs are driven by the potential support available from its 100% shareholder, Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') and are aligned with SG's. SG's own IDRs are based on potential support available from the French state in case of need. In Fitch's view this support would flow through to CN, as an important contributor to the SG group's French retail and commercial banking network. For this reason, CN's IDRs are equalised with SG's.

CN is core to SG's overall domestic retail banking strategy. CN, which operates under its own name and through a network of seven regional commercial banks, is an integral part of SG's French retail business and generates one-quarter of SG's domestic retail banking operating profit. CN's management is strongly integrated within SG. CN's credit, market and liquidity risk policies are overseen by SG, which also provides CN with its expertise in management and risk tools.

CN is of limited size relative to SG, which makes financial support from SG easier to provide, even if SG were to undergo some financial stress. This consideration is a further factor driving Fitch's equalisation of CN's IDRs with SG's. Unless CN's integration with or strategic importance to SG diminishes, which is extremely unlikely, CN's IDRs will continue to move in tandem with SG's.

The Negative Outlook on CN's Long-term IDR is aligned with SG's and indirectly reflects the Negative Outlook on France's Long-term IDR, given that SG's Long-term IDR is based on potential support from the French state.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING

CN's Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability that SG would support CN in case of need, given the full ownership by SG, CN's strong integration with SG, and its contribution to retail banking profitability.

The Support Rating would be downgraded if Fitch reassessed SG's propensity to provide timely support to CN, or if SG's capacity to provide support, as assessed by its 'A+' Long-term IDR, was significantly altered.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR

CN's VR reflects management's ability to deliver recurring profitability in a difficult operating environment due to its solid retail franchise, sound business profile, and conservative market and liquidity risk management. It also factors in a relative dependence -albeit declining- on short-term wholesale funding, only average asset quality and only acceptable capital ratios.

CN's performance has been consistently satisfactory though the cycle, a trend which continued in H112 despite slightly declining lending activity. CN's operating profit (+2.5% in H112) has been supported by rising operating income, controlled operating costs, and declining loan impairment charges. Fitch considers that CN should be able to deliver a good performance in H212, given expected leverage on its recent acquisition of Societe Marseillaise de Credit, its ability to maintain comfortable margins, and controlled operating costs, which largely offset loan impairment charges that were higher than peers, and pressure on interest rates paid on deposits.

CN's credit risk, which is the main risk the bank is exposed to, is of acceptable quality. Impaired lending accounts for a higher proportion of gross loans for CN (5.7% at end-H112) than the average for the French retail banks, mainly because CN has a larger share of higher risk SMEs and professionals in its loan book. The 55% reserve coverage ratio on impaired loans compares unfavourably with French retail banks. However, Fitch views it as acceptable given the bank's track record of low charge-offs.

CN has an acceptable funding profile. It has some dependence on wholesale short-term funding (around EUR3bn certificate of deposits at end-H112), but the bank is progressively replacing CDs by medium-term debt. In H112, CN also focused on reinforcing its stock of unencumbered securities repoable at the ECB (EUR8bn at end-July 2012), setting aside a comfortable buffer against potential liquidity pressures. Additionally, CN benefits from a solid retail funding base: at end-H112 client deposits accounted for two-thirds of CN's funding (excluding equity), and all of its repo and EUR2.1bn of medium-term notes were placed with clients. CN is not dependent on SG for its financing.

The agency considers CN's Fitch core capital (8.3% at end-H112), to be only acceptable in light of the bank's risk profile and below average for its rating level.

CN's VR would benefit from stronger capital ratios and from lower impaired loan ratios. Conversely, a marked deterioration in asset quality and/or capital ratios, or higher liquidity risk, would put pressure on the VR.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'

VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'

Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A+'