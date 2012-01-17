(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Iceland's planned resumption of foreign currency auctions, in which the Icelandic Central Bank (ICB) is offering to exchange kronur for a total of EUR100m, are a step towards the eventual unwinding of capital controls and the restoration of sovereign creditworthiness, Fitch says.

The auctions' aim to enhance Iceland's attractiveness to foreign investors and reduce the Treasury's refinancing needs. However, currency controls imposed in late 2008 still trap about USD3.8bn of non-resident investments in Icelandic kronur, and the inability to repatriate capital remains a material constraint on the sovereign rating.

The ICB announced its capital account liberalisation strategy in March 2011. A key challenge for the Icelandic authorities remains to fully unwind capital controls without destabilising the currency and triggering renewed macroeconomic instability. Preparations for this are encouraging. The authorities have accumulated sufficient deposits to more than cover domestic public debt redemptions in 2012, while foreign exchange reserves stood at an historical high of around USD8.5bn at end-2011.

There are also clear signs of economic recovery: real GDP rose by 4.8% year on year in Q311. The country issued a USD1b bond last year, which showed that it can access the international debt markets again. In addition, we expect the general government debt-to-GDP ratio to start falling after its recent peak of about 100%.

A full recovery, however, is still some way off. On the structural side, risks remain in the financial system and we believe that the resolution of Icesave, an offshore branch of Landesbanki, will be a long and protracted legal process. Until significant uncertainty associated with Icesave is resolved, Iceland will find it hard to normalise relations with international creditors.

Iceland is also exposed to a potential downturn in the eurozone, which could derail its economic recovery.