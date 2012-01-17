Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings says that a possible retreat from southern Europe by covered bond investors may prolong the reliance of the region's banks on central bank support.

Our second annual covered bond survey suggests sovereign risk is making investors more cautious towards southern Europe. A majority of respondents - 56% - expect to decrease their exposure to Spain in the coming 12 months. Almost half expect to reduce exposure to Portugal, and Italy. These are the only three jurisdictions where a higher proportion of respondents expect their exposure to decrease than to remain stable, although 8.4% of investors anticipate adding exposure to Italy.

This is in contrast to the overall picture of a growing appetite for covered bonds. 88% of investors said they expected to increase or maintain their covered bond holdings in 2012. But their preference is to add exposure to northern Europe, Scandinavia, the Commonwealth, or Germany/Austria.

This is reflected in covered bond supply in the first two weeks of 2012, which totals over EUR20bn but has not included any placed issuance from banks in the eurozone periphery.

As we highlighted at our European Credit Outlook 2012 conferences last week, despite the sharp slowdown in issuance of all forms of bank debt in the second half of 2011, we believe that high take-up of ECB three-year loans and efforts that banks are making to shrink their balance sheets will enable them to refinance maturing debt this year.

Nevertheless, a prolonged exclusion from the bond markets, or a permanently higher cost of wholesale funding, would have consequences. Funding requirements in 2013 and beyond remain a concern, as some banks will struggle to wean themselves off central bank support.

In Portugal, where wholesale markets have been closed for some time, we see banks continuing to rely on ECB liquidity to meet their considerable short- to medium-term refinancing needs. Banks' efforts to shrink their balance sheets and increase deposits will also help them to handle the debt maturing this year.

Spanish and Italian banks have enjoyed patchy access to the wholesale bond markets in recent months. Banks in both countries have issued bonds through their branch networks, and in our 2012 outlook for major Italian banks, published in October, we noted that the five largest Italian banks could raise sufficient funding in this way this year.

However, we also noted that if funding costs remain at current high levels for a prolonged period, it would put pressure on profitability that could in turn put pressure on ratings.

In Spain, wholesale funding costs will remain high and competition for deposits has pushed up funding costs. Covered bond redemptions could provide some technical support for the market and the foreign operations of the biggest Spanish banks are self-funded, helping to relieve some funding pressure on the parent institutions. The main factor supporting liquidity is significant deleveraging.

Our sector outlooks for the major banks in all three countries in 2012 are negative.

100 covered bond investors responded to the survey, carried out in December.