Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tamweel PJSC's (Tamweel) USD300m five-year fixed rate guaranteed trust certificates, issued by Tamweel Funding III under its USD1bn Trust Certificate Issuance Programme a Long-term rating of 'A'.

The rating is solely driven by Dubai Islamic Bank's (DIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'A'. DIB is the guarantor under this series of certificates as set out in the transaction documents.

While certain transaction documents relating to this issue, including the guarantee, being governed by English law, may not be enforceable under any applicable law, including, without limitation, Dubai law or UAE federal law, Fitch's rating for the guaranteed certificates reflects the agency's belief that DIB would stand behind its obligations under the transaction documents.

By assigning a rating to the certificates, Fitch does not express an opinion on the sukuk structure's compliance with sharia principles.

Established in 2003, Dubai-based Tamweel is a leading sharia-compliant residential mortgage company 58% owned by DIB (which is in turn 30% owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, the investment arm of the Dubai government).

