(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings says that the low level of completed foreclosures in prime Dutch RMBS
transactions is adding to the pressure on collateral performance. The comment follows the
agency's review of 51 prime Dutch RMBS transactions, which resulted in 173 tranches being
affirmed, 2 being upgraded and 22 being downgraded.
Dutch RMBS loans' performance has softened over recent quarters. This is mainly
evidenced by an increase in the proportion of loans in arrears, particularly
late-stage arrears. While Dutch RMBS transactions have historically reported
extremely low arrears, an increasing proportion of transactions are now
reporting three month plus arrears in excess of 1%.
"Increased arrears are only partly a result of deterioration in the fundamental
credit quality of Dutch residential mortgages," says Ibrahim Kamara, Analyst in
Fitch's European RMBS team. "They also reflect a reluctance of servicers to sell
properties at auction in current stagnant market conditions. Certain
transactions have not reported a single completed foreclosure for quarters at a
time."
The Dutch mortgage market is characterised by high loan-to-value ratios.
Consequently, the majority of loans in arrears are also in negative equity.
Reported loss severities are typically higher on loans that have been foreclosed
upon through a court auction process. However, the low level of activity in the
residential market means that consensual sales have become more difficult to
complete. These factors combine to not only reduce the incentive for servicers
to complete foreclosures through forced sales, but also to reduce the volume of
consensual sales.
"It is important to note that absolute arrears levels remain relatively low
despite the recent increases, particularly when compared to other European
jurisdictions," says Gavin Crawford, Associate Director in Fitch's European RMBS
team. "However, the increase in late-stage arrears, which Fitch expects to
persist in 2012, is causing a build-up in potential foreclosure stock."
Dutch RMBS transactions do not explicitly define what constitutes a loan
default. Consequently, provisioning mechanisms are only activated upon
realisation of a loss, meaning that no provisions are currently being made for
the loans in late-stage arrears. Most transactions feature guaranteed excess
spread. Instead of being used to make provisions, these funds are instead
flowing through the waterfall and being released back to the originator. Should
completed foreclosures increase in the future, this could affect not only the
balance of transactions' reserve funds, but also the most junior and/or
uncollateralised note classes. These considerations drove the majority of the
negative rating actions taken on 16 January 2012 by Fitch on Dutch RMBS.