Jan 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on China Automation Group Ltd. (CAG: BB-/Stable/--; cnBB+) are not affected by the company's expectation of lower net profit for 2011. We expect CAG's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to have remained within our rating threshold, at below 4x for 2011, after factoring in the decline in profit. We also do not expect this ratio to deteriorate materially over the next 12 months. CAG expects its net profit in 2011 to have been lower than in 2010 due to: (1) a delay in the execution of contracts in the railway sector; and (2) the interest expense on US$200 million senior unsecured notes that the company issued in April 2011.