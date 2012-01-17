(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published a request for comment (RFC) on a proposed revision to its methodology and assumptions for rating pools of loans to European small and midsize enterprises (collectively, European SME collateralized loan obligations ). This RFC addressed the "credit quality of the securitized assets" and "payment structure and cash flow mechanics" principles described in "Principles Of Credit Ratings," published Feb. 16, 2011.

Standard & Poor's proposed revising its methodology and assumptions for rating European SME CLOs by adopting the global methodology for rating corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) where appropriate and adapting for the European SME market and the characteristics of the securitized portfolios (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009). The proposed changes would enhance ratings comparability across sectors and represent a significant recalibration of the criteria according to "Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions," published June 3, 2009.

A main proposed change is the introduction of the concept of an "archetypical" (or average) European SME pool for which we have assigned an average credit quality assessment of 'b+' that serves as the starting point for the 'AAA' default analysis. The proposed criteria would calculate the 'AAA' scenario default rate (SDR) for a specific European SME portfolio by adjusting the 'b+' average credit quality assessment to determine loan-level inputs and applying the 'AAA' targeted portfolio default rates from the corporate CDO criteria. Adjustments would be made for three factors:

-- Portfolio selection bias, which compares the weighted average credit quality of the securitized portfolio relative to an originator's overall loan book to determine the "average portfolio assessment";

-- A loan distribution adjustment, which converts the average portfolio assessment into loan-level inputs; and

-- An originator adjustment, which adjusts the SDR output of the corporate CDO criteria using Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model for country and originator influences on future loan performance.

Furthermore, the proposed criteria would calculate the 'B' SDR based primarily on an analysis of historical SME performance data and forward-looking analysis. The default rates for rating levels in between 'B' and 'AAA' would be interpolated.

The proposed criteria would apply to new and outstanding European SME CLOs and would likely lower current ratings by an average of approximately four notches based on the sample tested. The proposed criteria would affect investment-grade ratings (i.e., the 'BBB'-'AAA' category) more than speculative-grade ratings, both with respect to the percentage, by number, of affected tranches and the magnitude of the downgrade by rating notches. Furthermore, the proposed criteria would affect older transactions more than recently rated transactions (i.e., those originated in 2009 and 2010).

We encourage market participants to submit comments on the proposed criteria by Feb. 24, 2012. In particular, we seek comments on the specific questions outlined in the complete criteria document, "Request for Comment: European SME CLO Methodology And Assumptions," published today. Please send your written comments to CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com. Once the comment period is over, we will review the comments and publish the updated criteria.