(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Reliance Infrastructure Limited's (R-Infra) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects R-Infra's established business profile as a regulated and vertically integrated power utility that earns a stable cash flow linked to an assured return on equity. The ratings also factor in the fact that R-Infra's reasonable amount of gross debt (FY11 (end-March 2011): INR36.6bn) is offset by its large cash equivalents (FY11: INR40.5bn), including investments in debt-mutual funds.

The ratings are moderated by business risks stemming from R-Infra's investments in new infrastructure projects and accumulation of regulatory assets due to delays in passing on increases in power purchase costs through tariff to consumers. Volume of energy sold reduced to 4.46 billion units (BU) in FY11 from 4.65BU in FY10, due to migration of customers to a parallel licensee. However, this has been arrested in FY12 after the imposition of a cross-subsidy charge on the parallel licensee and certain procedural issues. The company earns wheeling charges from the parallel licensee for use of its network by the migrated customers (FY11: INR1.2bn).

Also, a build-up in revenues from R-Infra's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business to INR43bn in H1FY12 (up 200% yoy) has not only increased its working capital requirements but also exposed it to risks common to the implementation of large projects.

R-Infra's diversification into power, toll roads, urban transport, commercial real estate, and cement projects is structured through ring-fenced SPVs. However, the company maintains strong operational linkages with project companies as a construction and executing agency through its EPC division. These SPVs usually raise finances without recourse to the parent (R-Infra), though the latter may extend performance and bid guarantees to the project companies. R-Infra has extended corporate guarantees of INR29bn to its various project companies, a substantial proportion (72%) of which are in the form of performance and bid guarantees.

R-Infra is likely to extend financial support to its Airport Metro project in Delhi for a limited period of one year (FY13) in view of lower-than-expected revenues after commercialization of the project. The company is also likely to support its distribution JVs (discoms) in Delhi through an equity infusion of INR5bn. Support to these discoms will come in view of the build-up of regulatory assets (INR69bn at 30 September 2011). However, overall support to various projects and JVs could be limited considering the company's stated policy of using project finance terms to raise debt for its infrastructure projects.

Negative rating guidelines include a revision in the current support policy for projects resulting in an increase in financial support to project companies from existing levels, or an increase in risks associated with project companies (such as time-cost overruns) or delays in recovery of regulatory assets. Deterioration in standalone net unadjusted financial leverage to beyond 2.5x on a sustained basis could also lead to a downgrade. The company's plans of demerging its core businesses into 100%-owned subsidiaries have been shelved.

In FY11, R-Infra reported standalone revenues of INR96bn (FY10: INR100bn), a net profit of INR10.8bn (INR11.1bn), with an operating EBITDAR margin of 13% (11%).

Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on R-Infra's instruments, as follows:

- INR15bn non-convertible debenture programme: affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'

- INR15bn fund-based bank limits: affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR115bn non-fund based bank limits: affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR15bn short-term debt programme (INR3bn is backed by fund-based working capital limits): affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'