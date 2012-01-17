(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Reliance Infrastructure Limited's
(R-Infra) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects R-Infra's established business profile as a regulated
and vertically integrated power utility that earns a stable cash flow linked to
an assured return on equity. The ratings also factor in the fact that R-Infra's
reasonable amount of gross debt (FY11 (end-March 2011): INR36.6bn) is offset by
its large cash equivalents (FY11: INR40.5bn), including investments in
debt-mutual funds.
The ratings are moderated by business risks stemming from R-Infra's investments
in new infrastructure projects and accumulation of regulatory assets due to
delays in passing on increases in power purchase costs through tariff to
consumers. Volume of energy sold reduced to 4.46 billion units (BU) in FY11 from
4.65BU in FY10, due to migration of customers to a parallel licensee. However,
this has been arrested in FY12 after the imposition of a cross-subsidy charge on
the parallel licensee and certain procedural issues. The company earns wheeling
charges from the parallel licensee for use of its network by the migrated
customers (FY11: INR1.2bn).
Also, a build-up in revenues from R-Infra's engineering, procurement and
construction (EPC) business to INR43bn in H1FY12 (up 200% yoy) has not only
increased its working capital requirements but also exposed it to risks common
to the implementation of large projects.
R-Infra's diversification into power, toll roads, urban transport, commercial
real estate, and cement projects is structured through ring-fenced SPVs.
However, the company maintains strong operational linkages with project
companies as a construction and executing agency through its EPC division. These
SPVs usually raise finances without recourse to the parent (R-Infra), though the
latter may extend performance and bid guarantees to the project companies.
R-Infra has extended corporate guarantees of INR29bn to its various project
companies, a substantial proportion (72%) of which are in the form of
performance and bid guarantees.
R-Infra is likely to extend financial support to its Airport Metro project in
Delhi for a limited period of one year (FY13) in view of lower-than-expected
revenues after commercialization of the project. The company is also likely to
support its distribution JVs (discoms) in Delhi through an equity infusion of
INR5bn. Support to these discoms will come in view of the build-up of regulatory
assets (INR69bn at 30 September 2011). However, overall support to various
projects and JVs could be limited considering the company's stated policy of
using project finance terms to raise debt for its infrastructure projects.
Negative rating guidelines include a revision in the current support policy for
projects resulting in an increase in financial support to project companies from
existing levels, or an increase in risks associated with project companies (such
as time-cost overruns) or delays in recovery of regulatory assets. Deterioration
in standalone net unadjusted financial leverage to beyond 2.5x on a sustained
basis could also lead to a downgrade. The company's plans of demerging its core
businesses into 100%-owned subsidiaries have been shelved.
In FY11, R-Infra reported standalone revenues of INR96bn (FY10: INR100bn), a net
profit of INR10.8bn (INR11.1bn), with an operating EBITDAR margin of 13% (11%).
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on R-Infra's instruments, as follows:
- INR15bn non-convertible debenture programme: affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'
- INR15bn fund-based bank limits: affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR115bn non-fund based bank limits: affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'/'Fitch
A1+(ind)'
- INR15bn short-term debt programme (INR3bn is backed by fund-based working
capital limits): affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'