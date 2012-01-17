(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a 'AAA (sf)' rating to NJR Finance's series 2012-1 notes.

-- NJR Finance's series 2012-1 is a CDO of European prime RMBS transaction arranged by NJR Invest.

-- This rating is based on our criteria for rating CDOs of structured finance securities. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future CDOs of structured finance securities criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the rating on the notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to NJR Finance B.V.'s series 2012-1 EUR10 million floating-rate notes.

At closing, NJR Finance issued EUR10 million floating-rate notes. It used the issuance proceeds to purchase a portfolio of prime European residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) from NJR Invest S.A. (the arranger), under a repurchase agreement.

At closing, NJR Finance entered into a swap agreement with BRED-Banque Populaire. On each payment date under the notes, the issuer pays to the swap counterparty the amount of interest it has received from the assets. In return, BRED-Banque Populaire pays to the issuer on each payment date an amount equal to the interest due on the notes, plus any amounts required to fully pay the issuer expenses.

NJR Invest, a company incorporated in Belgium, may substitute assets from time to time and replenish the portfolio, as the repurchase counterparty, under certain conditions.

This is the first collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction that NJR Invest has arranged and managed. The purpose of the transaction, we understand, is for NJR Invest to diversify its funding base.

This is a balance sheet transaction. All charged assets transferred to the issuer have been historically held on NJR Invest's balance sheet since their purchase date.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have assigned the rating to the class A notes issued by NJR Finance based on our criteria for rating CDOs of structured finance securities. However, these criteria are under review (see "Request For Comment: Global CDOs Of Structured Finance Securities Methodology And Assumptions," published on Oct. 12, 2011).

As highlighted in the Oct. 12 Request For Comment, we solicited feedback from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our CDOs of structured finance securities criteria. We are evaluating the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our future CDOs of structured finance securities criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the rating on the notes.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating CDOs of structured finance securities, we will continue to rate and surveil this transaction using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here