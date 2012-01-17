(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned a 'AAA (sf)' rating to NJR Finance's series 2012-1
notes.
-- NJR Finance's series 2012-1 is a CDO of European prime RMBS
transaction arranged by NJR Invest.
-- This rating is based on our criteria for rating CDOs of structured
finance securities. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of
this review, our future CDOs of structured finance securities criteria may
differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the rating on
the notes.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to NJR
Finance B.V.'s series 2012-1 EUR10 million floating-rate notes.
At closing, NJR Finance issued EUR10 million floating-rate notes. It used the
issuance proceeds to purchase a portfolio of prime European residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) from NJR Invest S.A. (the arranger), under a
repurchase agreement.
At closing, NJR Finance entered into a swap agreement with BRED-Banque
Populaire. On each payment date under the notes, the issuer pays to the swap
counterparty the amount of interest it has received from the assets. In
return, BRED-Banque Populaire pays to the issuer on each payment date an
amount equal to the interest due on the notes, plus any amounts required to
fully pay the issuer expenses.
NJR Invest, a company incorporated in Belgium, may substitute assets from time
to time and replenish the portfolio, as the repurchase counterparty, under
certain conditions.
This is the first collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction that NJR
Invest has arranged and managed. The purpose of the transaction, we
understand, is for NJR Invest to diversify its funding base.
This is a balance sheet transaction. All charged assets transferred to the
issuer have been historically held on NJR Invest's balance sheet since their
purchase date.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have assigned the rating to the class A notes issued by NJR Finance based
on our criteria for rating CDOs of structured finance securities. However,
these criteria are under review (see "Request For Comment: Global CDOs Of
Structured Finance Securities Methodology And Assumptions," published on Oct.
12, 2011).
As highlighted in the Oct. 12 Request For Comment, we solicited feedback from
market participants with regard to proposed changes to our CDOs of structured
finance securities criteria. We are evaluating the market feedback, which may
result in further changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our
future CDOs of structured finance securities criteria may differ from our
current criteria. The criteria change may affect the rating on the notes.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating CDOs of structured
finance securities, we will continue to rate and surveil this transaction
using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here