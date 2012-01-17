(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan's Long-term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and 'AA-' respectively. The agency has also affirmed the Short-term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1', and its Country Ceiling at 'AA'. The Outlook is Stable.

"The affirmation of Taiwan's ratings reflects Taiwan's strong external finances and stabilisation of its public finances. However, the uncertain global economic outlook poses risks to Taiwan's small, open economy that could test the Taiwanese authorities' commitment to fiscal prudence and put strains on the large banking system," said Anna Thung, Associate Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings.

Foreign reserves (including gold) are expected to reach USD441.4bn, equivalent to 14.7 months of current external payments (CXP) cover or 38% of broad money, at end-2012. The strong external buffer serves to insulate the sovereign in times of capital flow volatility.

Fitch forecasts the economy to grow 3.1% in 2012 before returning to trend growth of around 4.2% in 2013. Taiwan's export-dependent economy is exposed to the uncertain external environment. Nevertheless, closer economic cooperation with China should bolster Taiwan's business environment and economic strength over the medium term.

Fitch notes that Taiwan's improved economic performance, introduction of new taxes and restraint on spending have helped stabilise public finances. The fiscal deficit is projected to narrow to below 3% in 2012 from 4.5% in 2009. Fitch believes there is a strong cross-party consensus on fiscal consolidation. However, it remains to be seen whether the fiscal stabilisation will be sustained, particularly if the government reverts to stimulus measures in the event of sharp economic weakness in 2012.

Although macro-prudential indicators for the banking system remain healthy, banks in Taiwan have significant exposures to real estate-related loans and high-tech sectors. With elevated ratios of household borrowing to gross disposable income (115% of GDP) and housing price-to-income (9.2x), the banks may be hit by an abrupt correction of the property market that could adversely affect their asset quality. Credit exposure to high-tech industries could also weigh on the banks' asset quality if global demand weakens sharply. Fitch notes that the banking system is 50% state-owned.

Geopolitical risks associated with Taiwan's relations with the People's Republic of China have been factored into the ratings. However, Fitch does not view these issues as a constraint on the current ratings. While Fitch also does not consider the recent election outcome as a rating trigger in itself, Taiwan's domestic political stability supports the credit profile.

Sustained fiscal stabilisation as reflected by continued narrowing of the budget deficit and falling government debt may put positive pressure on the ratings. Conversely, a return to rising government debt ratios or a significantly worse-than-expected slowdown globally or in China may lead to negative rating action.