(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has revised three Russian corporates' Outlooks to Stable from Positive and affirmed their ratings and those of one other company. A full list of rating actions is below.

The rating actions follow Fitch's revision of the Russian Federation's Outlook to Stable from Positive and the affirmation of its Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' on 16 January 2012.(see 'Fitch Revises Russia's Outlook To Stable; Affirms at 'BBB' at www.fitchratings.com).

The corporate rating actions are as follows:

OAO Gazprom

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'

Gaz Capital S.A.'s debt issuance programme is affirmed at 'BBB'.

Gazprom ECP SA's commercial paper programme is affirmed at 'F3'.

OOO Gazprom Capital's debt issuance programme is affirmed at 'BBB' and 'AAA(rus)'.

The standalone Outlook on Gazprom's Long-term IDRs are viewed by Fitch as Positive, but are constrained to Stable by the sovereign, given the company's asset concentration in Russia and majority state-ownership. Gazprom's ratings continue to reflect its standalone profile.

JSC Russian Railways (RZD)

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable

National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'

Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'

Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'

RZD continues to benefit from strong links with the Russian state. Fitch previously de-aligned the ratings of RZD from those of Russia, largely due to the absence of direct government guarantees for RZD's debt. Fitch continues to view RZD's standalone business and financial profile as commensurate with the mid-'BBB' rating category.

JSC RusHydro

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB+'

RusHydro's ratings are notched down by two levels from the sovereign's due to its state ownership, the strategic importance of the company to the state, and its reliance on investment funding from the state. Fitch assesses RusHydro's standalone creditworthiness in the mid-'BB' rating category.