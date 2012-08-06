(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 06 - Japanese REITs (J-REITs) have been actively issuing equity and purchasing properties this year, as they did in 2011, and this activity has boosted their external growth, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language Credit FAQ report published today.

Although Standard & Poor's believes that Japan's real estate rental market is bottoming out, it remains depressed, mainly in the office building segment. We expect a complete reversal of the market's downward trajectory to take 12 months or more. Given these circumstances, J-REITs have been diversifying their real estate portfolios by purchasing new properties and expanding the types of properties they own, while taking on some risks, to bolster weak profits from their existing properties.

On the other hand, J-REITs increasingly depend on debt--backed by the favorable attitude of financial institutions toward lending to J-REITs--to finance their property acquisitions. As a result, the financial standing of J-REITs remains slightly weak, which their somewhat high debt-to-capital ratios show. The J-REITs that Standard & Poor's rates have expressed their policy to prioritize financial discipline so as to shore up their balance sheets. Nevertheless, in our view, a full-scale improvement in rated J-REITs' financial positions is likely to take at least one to two years.

In 2012, new J-REITs were listed for the first time since late 2007. The establishment of unlisted (private) J-REITs has also been increasing in recent years. Several large companies are also planning to list J-REITs or establish private J-REITs. This will increase investment opportunities in J-REITs, and therefore, we believe that it may amplify investors' attention. In addition, the government-led discussion on regulatory reform in the J-REIT market is underway. In our view, an increase in debt and equity financing and property acquisitions by J-REITs is likely to revitalize the J-REIT market and Japan's entire real estate market.

In the report, we have compiled questions and topics that we frequently encounter in our interactions with investors and provide detailed answers to each, including our expectations for the sector in the latter half of 2012.