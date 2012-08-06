(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 06 - Japanese REITs (J-REITs) have been actively issuing equity and purchasing
properties this year, as they did in 2011, and this activity has boosted their external growth,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language Credit FAQ report published
today.
Although Standard & Poor's believes that Japan's real estate rental market is
bottoming out, it remains depressed, mainly in the office building segment. We
expect a complete reversal of the market's downward trajectory to take 12
months or more. Given these circumstances, J-REITs have been diversifying
their real estate portfolios by purchasing new properties and expanding the
types of properties they own, while taking on some risks, to bolster weak
profits from their existing properties.
On the other hand, J-REITs increasingly depend on debt--backed by the
favorable attitude of financial institutions toward lending to J-REITs--to
finance their property acquisitions. As a result, the financial standing of
J-REITs remains slightly weak, which their somewhat high debt-to-capital
ratios show. The J-REITs that Standard & Poor's rates have expressed their
policy to prioritize financial discipline so as to shore up their balance
sheets. Nevertheless, in our view, a full-scale improvement in rated J-REITs'
financial positions is likely to take at least one to two years.
In 2012, new J-REITs were listed for the first time since late 2007. The
establishment of unlisted (private) J-REITs has also been increasing in recent
years. Several large companies are also planning to list J-REITs or establish
private J-REITs. This will increase investment opportunities in J-REITs, and
therefore, we believe that it may amplify investors' attention. In addition,
the government-led discussion on regulatory reform in the J-REIT market is
underway. In our view, an increase in debt and equity financing and property
acquisitions by J-REITs is likely to revitalize the J-REIT market and Japan's
entire real estate market.
In the report, we have compiled questions and topics that we frequently encounter in our
interactions with investors and provide detailed answers to each, including our expectations for
the sector in the latter half of 2012.