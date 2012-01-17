Jan 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
the rating actions that it took on 16 European Economic and
Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) sovereigns on Jan. 13, 2012,
could lead to rating actions on other issuers in Europe over the
next four weeks.
These actions will be guided by our practice-specific
criteria, which identify direct or indirect linkages between
credit quality for sovereigns and entities or companies--such as
local and regional governments, government-related entities
(GREs), banks and insurers--whose credit fortunes may be related
to those of the sovereigns.
In addition, for nonsovereigns that are currently rated
above the revised sovereign ratings, Standard & Poor's considers
an issuer's or transaction's degree of exposure to country and
sovereign credit risk in assessing whether to rate above the
sovereign rating level. Within the eurozone, our criteria allow
a wider ratings differential between sovereigns and
nonsovereigns than in other jurisdictions. That's because we
believe nonsovereigns benefit directly or indirectly from a
combination of factors in the region that mitigate country risk.
This differential varies according to the level of the sovereign
rating, as well as the issuer's or transaction's degree of
exposure to country risk.
The scope and timing of associated rating actions depend on
the degree of linkage between each sovereign and related entity
or company, as well as broad implications from potential lower
levels of government support.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL GOVERNMENTS
Interconnections between the credit quality of a sovereign
and local governments are manifold, in particular through the
ability of the sovereign to influence the predictability of
local governments' institutional frameworks, revenue and
expenditure mix, and ongoing extraordinary support. Therefore,
under our criteria for local and regional governments (LRGs) and
their related sovereigns, we generally cap the ratings on LRGs
based on the long-term foreign currency rating on the related
sovereign. Following the ratings actions on the eurozone
sovereigns on Jan. 13, 2012, we will review the ratings on the
35 LRGs placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec.
7, 2011, following similar actions on their respective
sovereigns.
We expect that downgrades on LRGs will most likely be
limited to those currently on CreditWatch. Those downgrades
could be up to two notches, depending on the actions we took on
the related sovereign. In addition, we might assign negative
outlooks to entities that were not CreditWatch, in line with the
direction of the outlooks on their respective sovereigns.
GOVERNMENT-RELATED ENTITIES WITH AN "ALMOST CERTAIN"
LIKELIHOOD OF SUPPORT
Under our criteria for government-related entities, Standard
& Poor's rates GREs the same as their sovereign when we believe
there is an "almost certain" likelihood that they would receive
timely and sufficient extraordinary support from that sovereign
in case of stress. Consequently, in the wake of our rating
actions on eurozone sovereigns on Jan. 13, we expect we may be
taking similar actions on 26 eurozone GREs for which we believe
the likelihood of extraordinary government support is "almost
certain," and for which, in our view, nothing immediate is
likely to diminish the prospect of government support.
CORPORATE AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Some additional 27 eurozone GREs and non-GREs in our
corporate and infrastructure (IFR) sector--including
utilities--have been on CreditWatch negative since Dec. 7 and 8
as a result of the CreditWatch listing of their sovereigns.
Infrastructure companies account for the bulk of those on
CreditWatch because they are often partly or fully
government-controlled and generally have high exposure to
country risk. Their status as GREs is a determining factor for
most of the CreditWatch placements because the sovereign rating
is a key element for these ratings.
Because we view these GREs as having less than "almost
certain" likelihood of extraordinary support under our criteria,
the sovereign ratings do not alone determine our ratings on
these GREs. Given their direct exposure to the sovereign,
however, we generally cap our ratings on eurozone GREs at the
rating on the sovereign. Nevertheless, under specific
circumstances discussed in our criteria, "Rating
Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," Dec.
9, 2010, and "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign
Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 2011,
we may rate a GRE higher than its sovereign. This includes
exceptional cases where the GRE's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) is higher than the sovereign foreign currency rating and
if we consider that the sovereign has a limited willingness and
ability to impair the GRE's credit standing in periods of
stress.
The differential allowed between our rating on a eurozone
non-GRE issuer and its relevant sovereign under our nonsovereign
ratings criteria is two to six notches (if the sovereign is
rated investment-grade). This is subject to our view of
underlying company creditworthiness, the issuer's proportion of
sales generated in the relevant jurisdiction, and our view of
the sector's degree of sensitivity to country risk, as outlined
in our criteria.
BANKS
In December, we placed the ratings on some 85 eurozone
banking groups, representing more than 150 issuers, on
CreditWatch with negative implications after we took a similar
action on 15 European sovereigns. This reflects the
interconnected risks we see between the sovereigns and the
European banking system. Governments can affect the
creditworthiness of banks in multiple ways. Over the past four
years--particularly in Europe and the U.S.--we've seen
governments support banks with fresh capital, more liquidity,
asset insurance, and guarantees.
Our revised bank, Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA), and sovereign rating criteria, all published recently,
provide a comprehensive framework for assessing these
interactions. (See the list below for titles and publication
dates.) This framework helps us to measure and comment upon the
evolving relationship between banks and governments in a
coherent and globally consistent manner.
We'll strive to resolve the ratings on banks we placed on
CreditWatch as a result of the eurozone sovereign action as
quickly as possible, but certainly within the next four weeks.
We will seek to resolve these CreditWatch actions for entire
banking systems, one country at a time.
INSURERS
The ratings on various entities belonging to 15 European
insurance groups have been on CreditWatch negative since we
placed the ratings on 15 of the 17 eurozone sovereigns on
CreditWatch in December (see "Various European Insurers Placed
on CreditWatch Negative Following Recent Sovereign Rating
Actions," published Dec. 9, 2011). This reflects our view that
the insurance sector is exposed to sovereign creditworthiness
because insurers tend to invest large portions of their assets
in domestic government bonds and domestic banks. Furthermore,
our sovereign ratings reflect our view of country risk, which we
consider insurers are also facing, as weak or weakening
economies can affect insurers' revenues and earnings.
Based on our criteria, certain insurer financial strength
ratings may be directly affected by the sovereign rating
actions. For example, the local currency sovereign rating limits
the ratings on most domestic-only insurers, either because their
assets include material amounts of domestic sovereign debt,
domestic bank debt, or domestic bank deposits, or because they
have a largely domestic customer base.
In addition, we may lower the ratings on certain other
insurers because of indirect factors associated with the
sovereign actions. These indirect factors arise because we
consider that many insurers in Europe are affected, to varying
degrees, by their aggregate exposure to eurozone sovereign debt,
related bank debt and deposits, the resulting impact on capital
adequacy, and the impact of the slowdown we expect to see in
economic activity in the eurozone.
We're likely to issue rating actions in two tranches. The
first tranche will include ratings that are directly affected,
based on our criteria, by the sovereign rating actions. We
expect to take these actions within one week. The second tranche
includes other insurers not directly affected by our criteria,
but rather by indirect effects. We expect to take these actions
within four weeks.
STRUCTURED FINANCE
Following the eurozone sovereign CreditWatch placements, we
put the ratings on 270 European structured finance tranches on
CreditWatch negative on Dec. 9, 2011, and eight covered bond
programs on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 15, 2011. (See "270
European Structured Finance Tranches Placed On CreditWatch
Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements" and
"Ratings On Eight Covered Bond Programs Placed On CreditWatch
Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements.")
In those instances, we indicated what the potential rating
resolution could have been. Those structured finance ratings and
covered bond programs have what we consider either a direct link
to the rating of the countries whose CreditWatch was resolved
Jan. 13, 2012, or are exposed to a portfolio where most of the
assets are located in one or more of those countries, or that we
consider to have a high exposure to the country risk of any
particular sovereign entity.
The "link" between the sovereign risk and the ratings on
those structured finance transactions or covered bond programs
is usually expressed as a "cap" or a maximum notch uplift from
the sovereign rating.
Therefore, since the CreditWatch placements on those
sovereign entities have now been resolved, we will apply our
criteria to determine the actual impact on those structured
finance transactions and covered bond programs.
According to our criteria, we expect that for transactions
that we consider to have a direct link to the rating of a
country, the ratings would be linked to the rating of that
country. But for those transactions that instead are exposed to
portfolios where most of the assets are located in one or more
of those countries and where we consider the country risk
exposure as "low," the rating impact will depend on the rating
of the sovereign in question.
In particular, in case of "low" country risk exposure, the
maximum uplift we would assign is six notches above the rating
of the country where the assets of the portfolio are domiciled,
if the rating of the country is in the investment-grade
category, or five notches if the rating of the country is
between 'BB+' and 'B'. However, for those transactions or
covered bond programs that we assess as having a "high" country
risk exposure, the maximum uplift we would assign is two notches
above the rating of the country where the assets of the
portfolio are domiciled, if the rating of the country is
investment-grade, or one notch if the rating of the country is
between 'BB+' and 'B'.
We will strive to resolve the CreditWatch placements related
to the eurozone CreditWatch placements within two weeks.
