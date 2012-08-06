(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- In our opinion, stronger financial management at The Swedish Club is supporting an underlying trend of improvement in operating performance.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on The Swedish Club to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that The Swedish Club will continue to maintain its good operating performance and strong capitalization.

Rating Action

On Aug. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Sveriges Angfartygs Assurans Forening (The Swedish Club) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our view that stronger financial management at The Swedish Club is supporting an underlying trend of improvement in operating performance. The ratings on The Swedish Club reflect our view of the club's strong capitalization, good competitive position, and good financial flexibility (defined as the ability to source capital relative to needs). These positive factors are partially offset by the club's historically marginal, albeit improved, underlying operating performance and its concentration on a sector of the insurance market in which claims size and frequency are unpredictable.

We assess the club's capitalization as strong. The club's capital adequacy, as measured by Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted model, is at the lower end of the 'AA' (very strong) range. Despite growth of more than 50% since year-end 2008, the absolute size of free reserves, which totaled $157 million at the end of first-quarter 2012, remains small. In common with its peers, the club's business model relies heavily on reinsurance, although less so than previously. For 2012, under our base-case scenario, we would expect the club to maintain capital adequacy at least at a strong level ('A' rating category).