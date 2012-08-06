(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 06 -
Overview
-- In our opinion, stronger financial management at The Swedish Club is supporting an
underlying trend of improvement in operating performance.
-- We are therefore raising our long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings
on The Swedish Club to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that The Swedish Club will continue to
maintain its good operating performance and strong capitalization.
Rating Action
On Aug. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit
and financial strength ratings on Sveriges Angfartygs Assurans Forening (The Swedish Club) to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that stronger financial management at The Swedish Club is
supporting an underlying trend of improvement in operating performance. The ratings on The
Swedish Club reflect our view of the club's strong capitalization, good competitive position,
and good financial flexibility (defined as the ability to source capital relative to needs).
These positive factors are partially offset by the club's historically marginal, albeit
improved, underlying operating performance and its concentration on a sector of the insurance
market in which claims size and frequency are unpredictable.
We assess the club's capitalization as strong. The club's capital adequacy, as measured by
Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted model, is at the lower end of the 'AA' (very strong) range.
Despite growth of more than 50% since year-end 2008, the absolute size of free reserves, which
totaled $157 million at the end of first-quarter 2012, remains small. In common with its peers,
the club's business model relies heavily on reinsurance, although less so than previously. For
2012, under our base-case scenario, we would expect the club to maintain capital adequacy at
least at a strong level ('A' rating category).