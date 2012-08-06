(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's K Bhupal Contractors (KBC) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by KBC's low profit margins due to low value addition in the business - the firm bids for small size civil contracts. The ratings also reflect the vulnerability of the profit margins to volatility of input prices. Provisional results for FY12 (year end March) indicate EBITDA margin declining to 4.8%, due to an increase in input prices, after being in the range of 7.5%-8.5% during FY08-FY11.

The ratings are supported by KBC's over 18 years of experience in the civil construction business and its deteriorated though comfortable credit metrics in FY12. Interest cover (EBITDA / interest) declined to 4.60x in FY12 (FY11: 7.52x) as higher interest payments of INR4m (INR1.8m) more than offset an increase in EBITDA to INR18m (INR13m). This along with a decline in debt levels to INR34m in FY12 from INR38m in FY11 resulted in financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) improving slightly to 1.86x from 2.84x.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- interest cover below 2.0x or debt/EBITDA beyond 3.0x

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- a sustained improvement in EBITDA margin above 8.5% while maintaining interest cover and leverage at the current levels

K Bhupal Contractors was established in 1993 as a sole proprietorship. The company undertakes contracts for laying pipelines for drinking water and sewerage, mainly under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme, in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In FY12, revenue was INR385m (FY11: INR167m).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to KBC's bank loans as follows:

- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR60m non-fund-based working capital limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'