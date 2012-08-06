(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Banque PSA Finance ---------------------------- 06-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: France
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Mult. CUSIP6: 06675E
Mult. CUSIP6: EI2313
Mult. CUSIP6: F0819H
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jul-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
06-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Moderate systemic importance in France.
-- Regulated banking status.
-- Strong capitalization.
-- Prudent liquidity management.
Weaknesses:
-- Wholesale funding profile.
-- Concentration in car financing.
-- Dependence on parent's franchise and business cycles.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Banque PSA Finance (BPF) is
negative and mirrors that on parent Peugeot S.A. (PSA).
We anticipate that we would likely downgrade BPF if we downgraded PSA.
We expect BPF to remain of "moderate" systemic importance in France. Given
past experience, notably at the height of the financial crisis, we believe
additional financial or funding support would be forthcoming in case of need
and we would assess its rating implications in due course. We also expect BPF
to maintain its intrinsic characteristics of a captive finance company with
resilient revenues and earnings, strong capitalization, an adequate risk
profile, and conservative liquidity management.
We would most likely consider revising the outlook on BPF to stable if we
revised the outlook on PSA to stable.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
SACP bbb
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below average and adequate (-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors -2*
*We cap the rating on BPF two notches above that on its parent.
