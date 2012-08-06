BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 06 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Manjeera Hotels and Resorts Limited's (MHRL) 'Fitch B-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MHRL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.
Fitch has also migrated MHRL bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:
- INR15m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'
- INR305m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'
- INR845.4m term loans: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'
