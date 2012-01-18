(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Global Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP, 'BBB+'/Stable) SGD250m perpetual capital securities a final 'BBB-' rating. This follows receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 16 January 2012.

In accordance with Fitch's "Treatment of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" criteria, the hybrid is rated two notches below GLP's 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating.

The perpetual capital securities are issued with the same terms and conditions and fully fungible with the SGD500m perpetual capital securities issued in December 2011 ('BBB-'). The perpetual capital securities are subordinated and rank senior only to GLP's ordinary shares. Coupon payments are cumulative and deferrable at the discretion of the management.

The maximum equity credit is restricted to 50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative. Fitch considers the issue's step-up date in April 2022 as the effective maturity date given the lack of replacement intent in the documentation of the perpetual capital securities. As such, in line with Fitch's criteria, equity credit will reduce to 0% in April 2017, when effective maturity becomes less than five years.

GLP's ratings are supported by its status as the largest provider of modern logistics facilities in Japan and China, its strong financial profile, high quality properties with sound lease and tenant profiles, and the growth potential of the Chinese contract logistics market. However, GLP's credit profile is constrained by its ongoing expansion in China, which carries a certain amount of execution risk.